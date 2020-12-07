MOT working with GBTU to ensure safety protocols

INSPECTING – General Manager of the Grand Bahama Tourism Office, Stephen Johnson (center), who is pictured inspecting some of the outfitted vehicles, said that he was pleased that members of the union are taking the health and safety measure seriously. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Understanding the importance of not only protecting themselves, but also having protective measures in place for passengers, members of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) have equipped their fleet to adhere to health and safety measures in this new COVID-19 environment.

General Manager of the Grand Bahama Tourism Office, Stephen Johnson, while inspecting some of the outfitted vehicles, expressed that he was pleased that members of the union are taking the health and safety measure seriously.

“I am happy to say that working with the Grand Bahama Taxi Union and Mr. Harold Curry, most of the cabs are outfitted, some of them with the Plexiglas installed and also all of the cabs carry hand sanitizers.

“The majority of these drivers have gone through the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan, teaching them about the importance of exercising all of the health and safety protocols during this COVID-19 era. We want people coming in to be safe and we also want the drivers to be safe. We are really happy that the drivers are compliant,” said Johnson.

Additionally, next year Johnson noted that a standard uniform will be implemented.

“We will have about five or six branded shirts for the taxi union and also pants to match.”

According to Johnson, taxi drivers will also be adorned with blazers and hats to match, all branded to promote professionalism.

“We want to show that we are ready in Grand Bahama for when the boom starts; our service level is going to be impeccable here on Grand Bahama Island,” he stated.

Johnson shared that he is excited and optimistic about the tourism industry for the island come next year. He informed that eager visitors make contact with them on a daily basis, inquiring as to when they will be able to visit our shores again.

“If I sound excited it is because I am. You have heard our Director General (Joy Jibrilu) and our minister (Dionisio D’Aguilar) talk about recovery. We have statistics to show that people are knocking our doors down to come into Grand Bahama.

“We believe that Grand Bahama is going to be one of the islands where tourism is going to come back fast, obviously because of our proximity to the United States and Canada.

“We have people wanting to come here for Christmas. They are calling, wanting to find out what is going on for the holidays; asking us various questions about the beaches, if they will be open or not. We have obviously been locked down for a while but they want to find out what is going on in Grand Bahama,” said Johnson.

“We are happy. We have persons on the island right now. We believe that industries like fishing, diving, yachting, boating and romance are going to be the first markets to come back fast. Next year, hopefully mid-year, we can start to look at groups returning, such as fraternal, religious and others, bringing them back to Grand Bahama Island.

“We are excited and optimistic about 2021. The year 2020 has been a monster and we do not want to see that back again and so we are looking forward to good things for 2021,” Johnson concluded.

GBTU President Harold Curry stated that his members have state-of-the-art vehicles in their fleet, to accommodate all of their customers, with impeccable service and a smile.

“We have some top-notch taxis on the line, in A-1 condition.”

He noted that all drivers and passengers will be well protected as they adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“All of our drivers have their masks, hand sanitizers in their vehicles. We know that we have to social distance and so we are up and ready, for the full re-opening of the country.

“This is not only for our tourists but also for natives alike. We are ready and welcome them. If they are in need of a cab we are here at their service, to the best of our ability. They can rest assured that they will be safe; they can come over, get a cab and remain safe. Some of the cabs have Plexiglas installed to ensure safety for all. We are living up to the standards, the law and the rules and regulations of the land,” said Curry.