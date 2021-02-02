MOE presented electronic devices by corporate GB, civic organization

TABLETS DONETED TO MOE – Ministry of Education (MOE) Acting Assistant Director of Education Yvonne Ward, with responsibility for Grand Bahama Office recently accepted a number of electronic devices on to be distributed to students in need, throughout the Grand Bahama District. The donors included the Grand Master Lodge of The Bahamas and Turks Island; KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken, Freeport); Pizza Hut (Freeport) and Coca-Cola. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Ministry of Education (MOE) Acting Assistant Director of Education Yvonne Ward, with responsibility for Grand Bahama Office recently, accepted a number of electronic devices on to be distributed to students in need, throughout the Grand Bahama District.

As learning techniques have changed drastically due to COVID-19, Ward told the donors that their contributions will go a long way in assisting the MOE with its delivery of continued education.

“The Ministry of Education is pleased to be the recipient of much-needed technological devices to assist our students and our teachers, in our schools. Our donors present this morning, are representatives of the Grand Master Lodge of The Bahamas and Turks Island; KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken, Freeport); Pizza Hut (Freeport) and Coca-Cola.

“As you may be aware, the educational system in The Bahamas was well on the way with the incorporation of technology in our classrooms before Hurricane Dorian. Also, the MOE’s technical advances have proudly resulted in instruction for students in our southern islands, in subjects where they had teacher shortages, to connect with teachers in a classroom at another school and on another island, including Grand Bahama.

“However, we were coerced into a stronger, faster and more expanded national virtual platform as a result of the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then that many of our technical inequalities and inadequacies in education were brought to light,” Ward said.

She added that all of the Ministry of Education schools have been affected, both public and private schools.

“Therefore, we are all in need of devices to ensure that our teachers can deliver their lessons remotely and that our students have access to a device and connectivity in case of a mandatory quarantine or another lockdown.”

Ward revealed that Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Katherine “Kay” Forbes-Smith, had already distributed devices to approximately 640 of the 1, 707 students presently on the district’s National Lunch Program.

“Therefore, we are going to continue in this vein, as far as possible, to assist those students while we await additional devices from other corporate sponsors. We know that there are students who may not necessarily be on the Lunch Program, but who are in need of these devices. The MOE’s goal is to ensure that a device is placed in the hand of each child, and that each of them has access to connectivity, to use that device,” she added.

Speaking specifically to the representatives of each organization she continued: “We assure you Mr. Carey that your 70, ten-inch CoolPad tablets; Ms. Symonette and Ms. Stuart, that your 54, eight-inch Lenovo tablets and your 15, fourteen-inch Lenovo ChromeBooks will go a long way in assisting us in meeting our goals.

“Let me personally thank the Lodge, Caribbean Bottling Company (Coca-Cola Bahamas) KFC and Pizza Hut Freeport for your donations,” concluded Ward.

Also expressing appreciation for the donations, on behalf of the ministry was MOE Coordinator of the Library and Resource Center, Verona Missick.

She assured all donors that the devices would be pleased in the hands of students that are most in need.

“It is indeed a pleasure to be here and to advance the vote of thanks for this occasion. On behalf of Mrs. Yvonne Ward, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our corporate sponsors, KFC, Pizza Hut and Caribbean Bottling Company, and, to our civic organization, District Grand Bahama Lodge of The Bahamas and Turks, for your generous donation of these tablets and devices. They will assist us greatly in keeping up with the challenges and the advances of this technology driven era, in which we find ourselves.

“Please know that your donations are greatly appreciated and they will certainly be put to great use, ensuring that not only our students but also those of us that work in the office will have the opportunity to keep up with technology as we go about doing our tasks.”

On behalf of the District Grand Lodge of The Bahamas and Turks, James Carey, Past Master and Deputy District Grand Master stated: “Our District Grand Lodge of The Bahamas and Turks is the administrative body in The Bahamas. The United Grand Lodge of England has existed in its present form for more than 300 years and in The Bahamas.

“As a fraternity we tend to exist in a very quiet and unobtrusive way; generally promoting the development and well-being of our members but being keenly cognizant that that objective is not just possible without an equal and perhaps more profound and similar disposition towards the community in which we exist.

“Being well aware of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community, our way of life and particularly the education of our youth, our Grand Lodge, with contributions from our District Grand Lodge, our 11 Lodges in The Bahamas within our district, developed a plan to present computer tablets to students throughout the MOE. The donations are to assist in their learning. To date, we have donated 100 in Nassau; 22 in Abaco; eight in Long Island and 50 in Turks and Caicos.

“Today, we present 70 here. We ask that if all possible Mrs. Ward, that these tablets be provided to the most dispossessed; those who can least afford them from their own resources, particularly to students domicile in east and/or west Grand Bahama,” said Carey.

“We trust that this donation will go some way in supporting the ministry’s efforts in the ongoing educational development of our children,” he concluded.

KFC Freeport and Pizza Hut Assistant Marketing Manager Aniska Saunders noted: “KFC and Pizza Hut Freeport in partnership with Coca-Cola Bahamas are honored to be providing this donation of laptops, computers and tablets to the MOE.

“It is our hope that in providing these now essential learning instruments to the ministry, that they will reach the right students and that these students will be able to continue to perform in their educational pursuits. We realize exactly how important continuing education is, especially during these times of uncertainty during the pandemic.”

Manager, Coca-Cola Bahamas Joyann Stuart, said: “On behalf of Caribbean Bottling Company, we are pleased to partner with the MOE in providing laptops and tablets to our children that are enrolled in the Lunch Programs throughout the island of Grand Bahama.

“We here at Caribbean Bottling Company believe that an investment in our children is an investment in the future of this country. We wish the MOE and the Government of The Bahamas continued success.”