Modular Operating Theatre officially installed and commissioned at RMH

RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY – The Modular Operating Theatre at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) was officially commissioned, during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left are Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management; Sharon Williams, Grand Bahama Health Services Administrator; Senior Nursing Officer Yvonne Clarke; Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for GB; Canon Norman Lightbourne, Rector, Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King and Robert Sweeting of Direct Relief. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

While being utilized since August of this year, the Modular Operating Theatre at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) was officially commissioned, installed and blessed on Wednesday, December 2.

The installation of the unit was a joint partnership with the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), non-profit organization Direct Relief, as well as Midmark and Build Health International.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, speaking in the absence of the Minister of Health Renward Wells, expressed:

“Today, marks an important occasion for the community of Grand Bahama. Today, we welcome the ongoing progress towards restoration and rebuilding. We are making our way, steadily, to full restoration.

“I am honored to join the team at the RMH, some of our local heroes, who have been fighting on the frontline of the pandemic for the better part of this year, all while working to rebuild the facilities,” said Thompson.

He gave high praise to Direct Relief.

“Today, we are grateful to Direct Relief for the donation of the Operating Theatre container, in effort to assist the RMH post-Hurricane Dorian. The Operating Theatre Container was needed and very timely.”

He added that Direct Relief is a non-profit non-partisan organization with a stated mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations, by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.

Thompson said that the theatre has allowed the operation of surgeries to be performed in a safe and sterile environment.

“The theatre came with all operating theatre equipment, required to perform general surgeries inclusive of recovery and CSSD (Central Sterile Supply Department) area.

“This operating theatre was installed adjacent to the Accident and Emergency Department and became available for usage August 19, 2020. From August to October, 81 cases have been completed within this operating theatre. It is now a permanent fixture, and once the main operating theatres are certified we will have five such public facilities in Grand Bahama,” Thompson noted.

Robert Sweeting of Direct Relief noted: “We are very honored to formally announce that the operating theatre at the Rand Memorial Hospital has been getting a lot of use, which we are glad to see. We have been offering support at the McLean’s Town Clinic, the Eight Mile Rock Clinic and healthcare facilities in the Abacos. We are happy to be here and to continue to provide support.”

PHA Managing Director Catherine Weech, who joined the event via a Zoom Conference call, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Direct Relief for the ongoing partnership with the PHA not only in Grand Bahama, but also in Abaco and New Providence.

“This is truly a blessing and an honor and in particular, I would like to start off by saying how grateful we are to have forged a relationship with Direct Relief over the last 18 months. We have been the recipients of a special relationship that has borne to fruition, many gifts that through their organization and involvement, the GBHS has been able to benefit from.

“You (Direct Relief) came at a time when we were in need and it is times like this that we would like to say that there is obviously no greater honor than to be able to say thank you to yourselves for having seen our need, at a time when we were truly distressed.”

Having had the pleasure of serving as Hospital Administrator at the RMH on two occasions, Weech added that now in her capacity as Managing Director of the PHA, which GBHS is a part of, she will continue to enhance the capabilities of the health services here on this northern island.

“Now in my capacity as Managing Director, I continue to ensure that I provide the same level of commitment and service to ensure the ongoing growth and development of what, I believe, is necessary in terms of having a major second hospital/primary care facility in Grand Bahama.

“You (Direct Relief) came because you understood that there was a need to be able to bring together partners to be able to respond to the building of our hospital system. Your presence is not only felt within the Rand footprint but also throughout the community of the eastern part of Grand Bahama, and to that we say a hearty thank you,” said Weech.

GBHS Administrator Sharon Williams also expressed her appreciation to Direct Relief for the donation of the much-needed facility.

“As Cannon Lightbourne today asks God blessings on our Urgent Care Operating Theatre Module, we also say thanks and wish continued inspiration for all of our emergency room partners, who responded in great numbers to our country’s needs. Direct Relief, after a whole year later, remains in our midst to not only ensure recovery, but als

Following the blessing of the modular operating theatre by Canon Norman Lightbourne, Rector, Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, Thompson along with his Parliamentary colleague, Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction and officials of GBHS toured the ongoing work which continues to take place on the ground of the island’s primary healthcare facility.