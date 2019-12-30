Modern Day Exodus Global Church to host Watch Night Service in Eight Mile Rock

APOSTLE KENNETH MILLER

Beginning promptly at 10:30 p.m. December 31, Modern Day Exodus Global Church will host its Watch Night Service in the community of Eight Mile Rock and all are invited to attend.

According to Apostle Kenneth A. Miller, Senior Pastor and Founder, Modern Day Exodus Global Church, noted that he pleased to announce him return to Grand Bahama and is eager to share what the Lord has in store for the island in the New Year.

Miller disclosed that he has been on a spiritual mission for the greater part of 2019, travelling throughout the country and internationally.

“After travelling the country and out of country for the last year, I am proud to announce my return to pastoral ministry. It has been an interesting journey. As of last October, the Lord sent me on a secret assignment, so to speak, to go about aiding ministries with words of encouragement.

“At first, I did not understand the magnitude of it because I, personally, had challenges that I was coming out of at that time. The Lord spoke to me and said that there are ministries out there that need support and encouragement. Hence, the reason I was not active in Grand Bahama, for the majority of 2019,” Miller said.

“Going forward, after this time, the Lord spoke to me and said the He is letting me return to Eight Mile Rock, where it all began in 2018. Tanker Williams Park beginning at 10:30 p.m., we will host our Watch Night Service.

“I am inviting Grand Bahama out, from near and far. If you do not have a home church, Modern Day Exodus Global Church is open and ready to help you find your promised land, in Jesus’ name.

“As a level of expectation this is not like any Watch Night Service before; we are under an open heaven, on the park and the service is being dubbed, ‘A Night of Exodus,’” said the young minister.

“God spoke to me and He said that 2020 is the year when the voice of the watchmen shall be heard. There are so many men and women of God that have been quiet for so long. They may have been writing newspaper articles, having Facebook live sessions, sharing voice notes over WhatsApp, as mediums, to declare the word of the Lord.

“God spoke to me and declared that 2020, those persons will be moving to the front of the line to declare the word of God openly on international platforms, local platforms. We are going to be seeing a lot of new faces coming up and it is our solemn duty, as persons who have been in ministry for a period of time, to enhance and enable them to do what God has called them to do. We are excited and we have many surprises about 2020 to announce,” said Miller.

The young Apostle continued by sharing some of his experiences during the last year and the communities he was able to impact through, favour, as a result of his faith based travels.

“After the Lord spoke to me and told me to travel, I must admit that I was timid, because I was comfortable in being in my own environment, in my own home. The Lord took me first and foremost to the capital, Nassau, where I spent at least three months of the entire year, preaching the Gospel.

“Literally, He would send me on a one-way ticket and doors would open. I have been to many churches in Nassau such as Bethesda Faith Ministries International, Restoration Deliverance Ministries International; into the Grove at Prayer Team Faith Ministries and into rural areas, places that no one wants to go. Literally, God has had me leave the church buildings and do the work of an evangelist,” Miller said.

“The Lord also took me into Abaco in January and March, where He had me preach in Dundas Town, Fox Town, traversing the entire island, preaching and teaching the Gospel. God even took me into Bimini in June where I preached in South Bimini.

“From there I went south to Inagua and Mayaguana, the first time travelling there one a one-way ticket. I did not know how I would get back home, but the Lord told me to go and preach the Gospel. We were there for four nights of revival.

“Internationally, God took me to Voice of Hope Ministries International, Pastor and Lady Wheatly, a powerful and dynamic couple of the Lord, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. From there I travelled to Philadelphia; on that journey, meeting friends that I have not seen in years.

“Finally, I travelled to Jamaica. I had never been there before. There are some doors that will be opening on Grand Bahama from my Jamaican connection. I preached in Jamaica during a conference, by faith … we did not know how it would have been achieved, but it was.”

He added that 2019 was indeed a year of firsts for him. He encouraged persons to heed the call from the Lord when summoned, despite your present circumstances as He will make a way.

“God will lead you to do some things; you may not understand how and why, but by trusting the Almighty God, He will open the doors in His time.

“It has been and awesome journey, nationally and internationally, helping churches, small and large churches alike, helping them to receive the encouragement of the Lord God, throughout 2019,” Miller said.

He reiterated that after all the travelling, God gave him one final thing to do. “He told me to return to Grand Bahama and re-establish the work that was done here, the Modern Day Exodus Global Church and reach the Eight Mile Rock community, as I once was doing; impacting a generation for Christ.”

Miller concluded, “Grand Bahama, I never left, so to speak, but I am home to aid a generation of watchmen, to arise, to travel this country, preaching the Gospel, travelling their communities and healing the sick.

“Eight Mile Rock, get ready Watch Night Service, a ‘Night of Exodus.’ We are crossing over into another realm of power and authority. Out of Eight Mile Rock shall come forth rivers of living water that will save our nation, for generations to come.”