Mixed views on lockdown

CROWDS – Residents shared mixed views on the lockdown, as there are still several stores that are open and crowds congregate without practicing social distancing. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Grand Bahamians are expressing mixed views on the nationwide lockdown that began on Tuesday, August 4 – at 10:00 p.m.

With the island already in a two-week lockdown and amidst continued increasing cases, many residents are not opposed to a complete shutdown of the island, while others are bitterly against it.

Eight Mile Rock resident Joan Adams said, she is mindful that many people are experiencing difficult times, particularly those with children, and, who are unemployed.

“The government has the feeding program in place and (people) ought to feel free, if and when they need help, to access the assistance.

“But, in my opinion, we have to lockdown completely to help stop the spread of this virus. We (Grand Bahamians) did it before, with the very first lockdown, and our numbers were minimal.

“Now we are up in the hundreds, because, as a people, we do not listen. All we are asked to do is practice social/physical distancing, wear your masks in public, sanitize and build our immune systems. How hard is that for us to save our own lives?

“I believe we, as Bahamians, have practiced being dependent on the government for everything, for far too long. We have to learn to fend for ourselves and save ourselves. Look out for each other, help someone in need and build up each other.

“On social media everyone is expressing themselves, as they have a right, because of freedom of speech. However, in your expressions, let there not always be complaints. Let there be solutions as well,” said Adams, adding that " the government cannot do it alone. We, the people, must do our part.”

A male resident who only identified himself as Greg, is of the opinion that members of the government, "do not know what they are doing."

“They following after other countries and messing up this country.”

A small business owner, who spoke under anonymity, noted that while her store and finances are being affected by COVID-19 measures, “I prefer life."

“Yes, I enforced the safety measures in my store. No one is served without their masks, or, before being sanitized at the door, but this virus is still spreading and while I am working – I won’t say struggling – to keep my head above water, I agree with the lockdowns. But, I also wish the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) would decide on a complete lockdown once and for all.

“Why? Because persons are still going into the food stores, the pharmacies and other places, and not practicing social distancing. They are still having parties and congregating without their masks.

“My mother always said ‘hard headed birds don’t make good soup.’ So, if you want to live to see tomorrow and be with your families, stay you skin in the house.”

Twenty-two-year-old Austin James said: “This don’t make no sense. Every minute ... lockdown the place and blame the young people.

“Yeah, we go out and be together because we young and like to socialize, but we do have our masks.”

Asked to explain the difference between having the mask and wearing the mask, James said: “We do have them. Sometimes when you talking, it's just hanging there, but we do have them.”

Questioned whether he read information about the proper wearing of the mask, particularly in crowds to help prevent the spread of the virus, James only responded: “Yeah!”

Dr. Minnis in his nationwide address Monday, August 3 said that Grand Bahama will be reassessed near the end of its current lockdown, to determine if a further extension is necessary.