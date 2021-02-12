Mitchell calls PM’s visit to GB, ‘too little, too late’

SEN. FRED MITCHELL, PLP National Chairman

Progressive Liberal Party’s National Chairman, Senator Fred Mitchell, called Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ visit to Grand Bahama Thursday, “too little, too late.”

The nation’s leader and a delegation travelled to Grand Bahama February 11, to inspect and get a progress report on government capital works projects on the island.

Mitchell in a statement late Thursday evening maintained that Dr. Minnis’ tour was yet another desperate, but expensive election campaign ploy.

“His stops, among the many, at the school being constructed in Holmes Rock and the Government Complex in Eight Mile Rock are all Progressive Liberal Party projects.”

Mitchell said that the tour was a sad reminder that the Free National Movement (FNM) did absolutely nothing, during this term to advance the quality of life for Grand Bahama residents.

“Grand Bahama has no hospital, no airport, and just ongoing promises about the opening of the Grand Lucayan Hotel.

“The facts on this hotel, his signature economic stimulus project for that island, are that there is no plan for a reputable hotel and casino operator, the Lucaya Marketplace is dead and there is no airlift into Grand Bahama to support this promised opening,” the PLP National Chairman said.

He called the prime minister’s words, “empty promises.”

Mitchell said that the people of Grand Bahama continue to suffer under this Minnis-led government.

“His frequent trips there in recent times leading up to a General Election will not sway voters this time,” Mitchell claims. “The Grand Bahama tour staged by Prime Minister Minnis to purport that he now somehow cares is too little, too late.”