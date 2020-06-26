Minor charged with murder, 80-year-old female killed

HEADED TO COURT – A 16-year-old male juvenile (head covered) was charged with the murder of 79-year-old Elisia Theoc, who was found dead in bushes in Pinedale after being reported missing less than 24-hours earlier. The teen, who was also charged with housebreaking, was remanded to the Simpson Penn Boys Industrial School until August 4. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

A 16-year-old male juvenile was hauled before Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court Thursday (June25) morning, to answer to the charge of murder.

A crowd of onlookers waited patiently outside the courtroom for the arrival of the accused, only to murmur as his face was covered with a white T-shirt to hide his identity.

Clad in a plaid long sleeved shirt and blue jeans, they youngster was accompanied by his parents and attorney, Keith A. Seymour.

Magistrate Claude informed the juvenile that he was being charged with the offense of murder. Particulars were that sometime between Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, he did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of 79-year-old Elisia Theoc, a resident of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

Due to the nature of the offense, the teen was not required to enter a plea and bail was denied. However, he was informed by the Prosecutor, Sgt. 2628 Garth McIntosh, that he may apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

The accused was remanded to the Simpson Penn Boys Industrial School until August 4, when he is expected to return to court, where the matter will be heard before a Juvenile Panel.

The accused was also charged with housebreaking. It was further alleged that he stole property from a dwelling place around the same dates – Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 – amounting to $440.00. Items included a flat screen television, Android box and DVD player among other electronics.

The authorities retrieved all items.

Additionally, a second juvenile – 17-year-old male – was also hauled before Magistrate Claude on the charge of receiving.

Magistrate Claude informed the juvenile that it was alleged that on Friday, June 19 he received the above mentioned allegedly stolen items.

The minor was granted bail $500 cash bail and ordered placed on curfew. He is to be at his place of residence no later than 7:00 p.m. nightly.

A female, believed to be the mother of the juvenile, was informed that failure for her ward to comply with the order and not be home at the specified time, she must report to the authorities immediately. Failure to do so, Magistrate Claude said that it could result in imprisonment for both she and her ward.

Theoc’s murder was recorded as the island’s ninth for 2020.