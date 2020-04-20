Ministry of Health exploring patients monitoring options

EXPLORING OPTIONS – New options are being explored to ensure that COVID-19 positive cases remain home in self-isolation and quarantined, as directed by health officials. Pictured from left are Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands; Government Consultant, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pearl McMillan.

New options are being explored to ensure that COVID-19 positive cases remain home in self-isolation and quarantine, as directed by health officials, in order to lower the risk of spreading the disease.

Ministry of Health Consultant Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, one of the possibilities is a hand-band device, equipped with a tracking chip that will monitor the whereabouts of the individual. That among other tracking systems not elaborated on, is being considered.



She informed that the government will work in collaboration with a telecommunications company to verify whether or not persons are remaining in isolation in their homes, and, not venturing into the community to potentially become super spreaders of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“We are looking at an application that we can use and that is cost-effective, because we recognize that what we are doing is not working,” she said in answer to questions during a MoH press conference late last week and followings the COVID-19 Update by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Sunday, April, 19.

The fact that some persons are not adhering to suggested guidelines, is a concern, added Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pearl McMillan.

“As it relates to the method of quarantine and isolation and the monitoring of those persons, certainly we have our concerns with that as well. It has come to our attention that some of the persons we asked to self-isolate and self-quarantine are not following what we recommend. And so, we are actually revisiting how we can potentially strengthen that, as we realize that, it is a key component of us being able to actually control what is happening as it relates to new cases.

“As we said previously, we utilize methods of with self-quarantine or self-isolation as mandatory, but we are definitely looking at how we will strengthen our monitoring to ensure that persons, do actually self-quarantine and self-isolate, when we ask for that to happen,” said Dr. McMillan.

She elaborated on the significant jump in quarantine numbers.



“Certainly, as it relates to the jump in quarantine numbers, we would have gotten one case associated with Cat Cay and the methodology that was used on that particular Cay, was a slightly different protocol; where they went and did a screening of about 200-plus persons.

“The quarantine process associated with that was added to our number of quarantine that we already had from New Providence and the other islands. That immediately increased our numbers to 800-plus that we have now," she revealed.

She added that 10 persons were hospitalized.

As it relates to the reason for hospitalization, Dr. McMillan further explained.

"It could relate to the comorbid conditions; it could relate to a number of things that will cause a younger person to require hospitalization as it relates to COVID-19.

“Certainly, it is good that we are able to actually get them hospitalized and provide the care. As we prepare for the surge that we spoke about, expanding our capacity at South Beach (Clinic) would allow us to be able to provide that care to persons who would require it,” said McMillan.

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands also responded to questions regarding whether or not the complete lockdown of Family Islands may be lifted as to date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Family Islands, with the exception of Bimini and Cat Cay.

“The signals that we are getting from the Family Islands are positive," he said.

“Those signals are being assessed on a daily basis and the recommendations coming from our technical teams are being considered and a determination will be made as to when to relax the lockdowns, the restrictions of movement within these communities.

“If this is sustainable in the next few days, I believe that we will be able to pull the trigger on some of these decisions, but the signals need to be sustained over a period of time in order to assure that the trajectory continues.

“We have been fortunate. The decisions were done in a timely fashion and thus far, it appears to be having, at least in those communities and even in New Providence and Grand Bahama, some positive impact. So, it should not be too much longer,” responded Dr. Sands.

In terms of the number of young persons in quarantine and those that have tested positive for the virus, Dr. Sands reiterated that young persons are not immune to the disease and as such, should remain vigilant and adhere too the guidelines endorsed by the Ministry of Health.

“We have constantly pointed out that youth does not protect you from getting

infected. The potential benefit of youth, and lack of hypertension, diabetes, asthma, heart disease and kidney failure, might be that even infected, you may be less likely to succumb or die from COVID-19 infection.

“With that said, many of us, many Bahamians have a number of medical problems. High blood pressure is very prevalent in The Bahamas; asthma, diabetes and so on and so forth. We have shown statistically, that there is a high level of correlation between medical condition and illnesses (comorbidities) and death," noted the country's chief of health.