Minister of Education Lloyd gives update on reopening

JEFFREY LLOYD, Minister of Education

As public school students and teachers prepare for the 2020-2021 academic year, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd has announced plans for a national orientation for what is described as the “most unusual year in the history of education in the Bahamas.”

In a Communication to Parliament, Minister Lloyd provided an update on the reopening of schools and zeroed in on various modes of instructions to be deployed at various campuses; the availability of technological instruments or devices for students identified by the Ministry in need; and the provision of alternate support for students and parents who need such support.

“I ask respectfully that parents, students and all stakeholders pay very close attention over the next days and weeks to all announcements emanating from the Ministry about the opening and operation of school this year. It will be the most unusual year in the history of education in the Bahamas,” said Lloyd.

Three instructional models are being used by the Ministry of Education (MOE). They are: the traditional face-to-face, the virtual (all instructions to be delivered online) or the hybrid, which is a combination of the face-to-face and the virtual.

National Orientation

Beginning October 5, the MOE will conduct a week of orientation throughout The Bahamas to familiarize all students and educators with how to access all facets of the new educational virtual paradigm. The orientation will be face-to-face, in a staggered fashion, convenient and accessible for all students.

Students will be issued a user name and password, which they are requested to keep sacred, and confidential.

He said: “While we ask that you wear your uniforms, we are requesting administrators to be lenient with students in the first weeks of students while they adjust to the new paradigm of their education. As I indicated before, one size does not fit all: the decision about the mode of instruction in a particular school, rests with the director, upon the advice of the District Superintendent.

“Over the next few days, notices in all media will advise of which schools will be utilizing such methods. No matter the mode, in all respects, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, educators and all others are paramount, foundational, and will be in keeping with the dictates of the Competent Authority. However, please check with the school to find out what happens there.

“Let me reiterate that as we are certainly in a fluid environment, nothing is written in stone. Consequently, these decisions are subject to change as guided by the Competent Authority based on recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

“You will be informed in due time of whatever changes that will be made; that is why it is critical that students and their parents pay earnest attention to all information about the operation of school this year. At this time, the Ministry is unable to determine how long schools will operate using the models by which they reopen. Again, a decision to shift from one model to the next will be determined by the health conditions at the time. To this end, the technology team has put steps in place to ensure seamless transitions between the three models, face-to-face, blended, and completely virtual.”

Lloyd advised that it is critical for parents and students to pay attention to all information about the operation of school this year. Information can be accessed in the main media – newspapers, radio and television, as well as the Ministry’s web page: www.ministryofeducationbahamas.com, or other Ministry media platforms, including Facebook.

Registration

For the first time (for the most part) the MOE is using an online process for student registration for the new school year. Over 12,000 applicants have completed online submissions and over 10,000 of those applicants have already been successfully processed. The registration process includes students who are entering a particular school for the first time.

Lloyd said he is pleased that generally, reports indicate that the process is going well. However, with the implementation of new systems, he said there will always be challenges.

“A few reports from parents indicated challenges in receiving feedback from schools. Parents are advised to ensure that they provide the school with a functional and accessible email address, and to check it regularly.

“The ministry endorses parents who are capable and able to home school their children. To this end, parents must complete the registration process online by signing onto the MOE’s website,” he added.