Mercy Corps continues to assist Grand Bahamians

SERVING GB – Mercy Corps volunteer, Keith Chathlain, has delivered potable water to communities on Grand Bahama since Mercy Corps’ program began in September 2019.

Mercy Corps is distributing nonfood items to several institutions with vulnerable populations throughout Freeport. With the increased demand brought on by the new coronavirus the already fragile supply chain has further weakened.

Mercy Corps, with the generous support of American Red Cross, has distributed supplies and hygiene items to vulnerable priority groups. Evidence suggests that two groups of people are at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease. These are older people (that is people over 60 years old), and those with underlying medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer). Moreover, people with disabilities are at an increased risk because of close living quarters typical of sheltered populations and regular frequent contact with caregivers.

To curb the spread of the virus, Mercy Corps provided items to help reduce the risk of the spread of the virus. The items were distributed to facilities or organizations with limited resources so that they may easily be distributed to patients, residents, or students for the purpose of reducing the risk of transmission. These items include face masks, sanitizer spray, anti-bacterial wipes, washing powder, and shampoo. Other high need items such as adult diapers were distributed to residential homes that expressed this need.

Recipients of these goods include three elderly care facilities (Home Away from Home, Burrow Home, and Bay Berry) as well as the Beacon School for the Disabled and the Council of for the Disabled.

This distribution is a component of a broader project in which Mercy Corps produced and distributed water in response to Hurricane Dorian. That project, which included 20 distribution points and water production at the rate of 15000 gallons a day, will be fully handed over to the Grand Bahamas Utility Company at the end of August.

Mercy Corps has been working in The Bahamas since September 2019 and have reached over 25,000 people. Since Hurricane Dorian made landfall, we have been focused on meeting the urgent needs of individuals while helping small businesses rebuild and recover. Now, and for the future.