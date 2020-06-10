Medical supplies donated to GBHS

DONATION – The Ebenezar Foundation and its partners – Ride Fiik and Global United Disaster Relief – made a donation of medical supplies to Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) recently, as part of its continued ongoing mission to assist the community. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Ebenezar Foundation, spearheaded by Pastor Barry B. Morris Sr., has for over 20 years been assisting those in need, in association with like-minded international organizations.



To that end, recently representatives of few of those international partners, – the president of Ride Fiik, Kenneth Cadmus; and the president of Global United Disaster Relief, Del Rojas travelled to Grand Bahama, to donate a substantial number of masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS).

Prior to the handover of supplies, Senior Vice President of The Ebenezer Foundation Lloyd Grant noted: “Today is a great day in the life of the Grand Bahama community, as the recipient of goodwill, the kindness and beauty of humanity.

“The Ebenezer Foundation was founded in September 1999, by Pastor Barry B. Morris Sr., who serves as our president and the founder of the foundation,” he informed.

Grant added that the foundation has become a staple of goodwill and service to humanity on Grand Bahama, Abaco, New Providence and more recently, in Bimini.

“We have fed, clothed and provided medical assistance for thousands on Grand Bahama, in the aftermath of Hurricanes Floyd, Jeanne, Francis, Wilma, Matthew and in recent times, Dorian. We are a group of willing volunteers, who have conditioned our hearts to be of service to the communities of Grand Bahama and indeed, around the world.

“To this end, our president continues to seek partnership and to bring a high quality of aid to our shores, to meet the plethora of needs that present themselves to the Ebenezar Foundation from time to time.

“This bears fruit today as Del Rojas, from the Global United Foundation and Kenneth Cadmus of Ride Fiik, and, The Ebenezar Foundation have partnered to make this presentation of medical equipment and healthcare equipment, to the health services at a value of about $30,000.00,” stated Grant.

“From this union Pastor Morris was appointed the Senior Vice President of the Caribbean, as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, making medical equipment available to The Bahamas and the entire Caribbean.

“It gives me a sense of pride and a sense of joy to be able to present to the Grand Bahama Health Services,” concluded Grant.

Cadmus shared his pleasure to partner with The Ebenezar Foundation and Global United Disaster Relief to present the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) with the protective equipment.

“On behalf of Ride Fiik, our partners Global United Disaster Relief and the Last Mile Health, we are happy to help the people of Grand Bahama in presenting these desperately needed medical supplies.”

Rojas expressed similar sentiments: “We partnered with Ride Fiik and have been providing aid for The Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian. And now, there are the PPEs and all of the protective masks that we have sent over to various islands for the unfortunate pandemic that we are going through at the moment.

“We have been doing this for some time and we are going to continue. It is good to be a part of this group with The Ebenezar Foundation. We have all put a lot of effort into it and we are happy to be here and happy to help,” said Rojas.

Accepting on behalf of GBHS was Dixie Jones, Senior Assistant Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services. She thanked the organizations for the kind gestures, noting that the equipment would go a long way in protecting both the staff and patients from COVID-19 and other infectious and communicable diseases.

“On behalf of our Managing Director, and our local Hospital Administrator, Sharon Williams, our Executive Management Committee (EMC), our clinical staff as well as our support staff, we thank you so very much.

“To Pastor Barry Morris and The Ebenezar Foundation, their international partners, we thank you so much, not only for the medical supplies but especially for the masks.

“We can never really have too many of them because we want to continue to protect our staff and our patients, against the COVID-19 pandemic and any other infectious or communicable diseases. We thank you very much; we do appreciate it and it will well be put to use,” said Jones.