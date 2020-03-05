McAlpine: ‘Show me the cheque’

REV. FREDERICK MCALPINE, Member of Parliament, Pineridge

With the exception of two of Grand Bahama’s five sitting members of Parliament present to witness the heads of agreement (HOA) signing ceremony for the sale and purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort this past Monday, March 2, most visibly absent was Frederick McAlpine, the member for Pineridge and former Chairman of the Hotel Corporation.

This daily reached out to McAlpine questioning him regarding his absence. He replied that while he was invited and asked to attend the event, he declined citing, “I feel like it was a déjà vu.”

McAlpine continued, “I have been to this movie before. If I am correct, this is about the third signing of a heads of agreement (HOA) for this hotel. As a matter of fact, while I am being optimistic, I am still having my reservations because, I think, that the last time I went to this movie, the Wynn Group had signed a HOA and the next thing I heard was that Wynn was getting something in Nassau.

“I am hearing the same thing now, with this grouping getting property to do something on Paradise Island. Now, why would I make Grand Bahama priority if Nassau is where all of the tourists and money is being made? Why would the government even try to acquiesce to any investor, doing anything outside of Grand Bahama at this time? I think that there are too many pots on the fire if Royal Caribbean is doing something in Grand Bahama and doing something in Nassau.

Now, I have to ask myself the question, who will be prioritized?”

McAlpine was questioned whether or not he is still of the view that the HOA signing would play out to read a different narrative than that of previous investor interest in the past.

“I am optimistic and hopeful that something will happen, but, again, I have told them before and I will say it again, Grand Bahama is not moved by signing of HOAs or breaking down and clearing down property. Call me when you are cutting the ribbon. As a matter of fact, I would be happy when I see the cheque, which I am told is going to be somewhere about $50 million, when we bought the property for $65 million.

“All that, be as it may, I am told that the deal is not done yet based on what I am hearing took place on Monday. All I heard was that, ‘We are negotiating; the deal is hoped to be completed by …,’” McAlpine maintained.

“Get back to me when the deal is done, because I have seen too many things fall through. As a matter of fact, I think that as a government, we talk too much. That could have been done behind closed doors and make us happier when the deal is done. When the government has the cheque in hand, tell them to give me a call. Right now, they do not have a cheque in their hands. It seems to be that it has to be pried out of them,” he added.

“What is even more important to me, whereas I welcome the $50 million for the purchase, what are the concessions? Why are they getting it for $50 million? What made them pay $50 million for a property that was only estimated, at the last appraisal values, at $40 million? So, what else are you giving them?” McAlpine questioned.

“I am also concerned about this working, is the hotel going to be closed? Is the hotel going to be taken off the market while it is closed?

“I read that hundreds of workers will be coming in and might need to use the facility to house them? Who are these hundreds of workers and how are we going to deal with these workers coming in, especially when there seems to be a pandemic outbreak globally?

“I hear the ratio being 20 to 80, but I do not know us to have that much qualified contractors in Grand Bahama or The Bahamas, to deal with what they are saying they want to build,” said McAlpine.

“I would be happy if it is a done deal, but here is the reality it won’t be completed until the next two years. If they tell me two years that is a better possibility than three. If you tell me that, what you are telling me is nothing will really happen in Grand Bahama until after the next General Election. And so, I welcome what they are saying, but we have been in the doldrums so much it is difficult.”

In conclusion McAlpine maintained, “When it comes to the hotel, I am optimistic; I want something to happen. It is good that something can and could happen, but we have been to this party before. I want to know when you have the cheque in your hand. Call me when you have the cheque in your hand, then we can eat and party and say, ‘We have a cheque, the deal is done.’

“HOA is only ink on paper; we want to see when the deal is done. We have had many of these, HOAs. This is the third one, for the same property. I would prefer to have pomp and pageantry when the deal is done; they don’t even have the cheque in their hands.”