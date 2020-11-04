Maurice Moore Primary closed, ‘adult’ tests COVID-19 positive

IVAN BUTLER, District Superintendent of Education for West Grand Bahama and Bimini

Maurice Moore Primary closed early on Tuesday (November 3), after what this daily learned was a suspected positive COVID-19 case at the school.

Parents were contacted through various platforms, including social media, to collect their children from the institution.

On Wednesday morning The Freeport News spoke with District Superintendent of Education for Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas, Ivan Butler, and he confirmed that an adult associated with the school had tested positive.

“Yes, an adult tested positive, so we simply conformed with the Ministry of Health precautionary measures. We closed the school for the required sanitizing and we should be up and running, with the school opened again on Monday (November 9),” said Butler.

The primary school halted lessons abruptly on Tuesday, November 3, and students were let out early.

A call to the school to speak with principal Tammy Ellis-Elliot, revealed that she was “out sick.”

Whether or not Ellis-Elliot is the suspected COVID-19 case, has not been confirmed. As aforementioned, Butler made only the “adult” reference.

Last month – October – Freeport Primary students were sent home when reports of a COVID-19 positive case surfaced.

It was later confirmed that a teacher at the institution had tested positive for the virus. Ministry of Education officials, at the time, said that the teacher was not on campus and there was no risk to staff and students.

However, on that occasion, the school was closed for several days.

This daily can report that Freeport Primary students returned to the classroom on Monday, November 2.