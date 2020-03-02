Maurice Moore launches Intervention Programme, targeting Grade 4 male students

GETTING INVOLVED – Young participants become involved as Sgt. Lamardo Bowe shared valuable information, during the first intervention programme meeting at Maurice Moore Primary.

Grade 4 male students at Maurice Moore Primary are being targeted through a special intervention programme that was launched on Thursday, February 27, at the school.

Maurice Moore Senior Mistress Samantha Rahming, Supervisor for Grades 3 and 4 revealed that the initiative was mandated by the Ministry of Education, to guide male students and address bahavioural issues.

“We have identified a few boys in Grade 4 who needed some mentoring, guidance and what have you,” she said. “To this end, we reached out to persons like ministers and police officers, so that they can speak to the boys to explain to them, how to behave first of all, how to conduct themselves in the classroom.”

Rahming furthered that the programme seeks to highlight some of the boys’ actions and prevent them from engaging in criminal activities in the future.

She explained that sometimes children can do the wrong things and those actions could be the gateway to criminal activity.

“For example, children think that fighting and bullying is okay. They have to understand that as they get older that becomes assault and battery; forging their parents’ signature can become forgery. So, little things that they start as children and try to get away with, we want to curb that,” she said.

Rahming noted that the programme provides opportunities for the boys to have more positive male influences in their lives, particularly within the school system.

“Within the Ministry of Education, especially in the primary department we are lacking in male figures,” she said.

She noted that this is the first year conducting the intervention programme, however, additional meetings are already scheduled.

“I think our next meeting is in March, Pastor Bruce Russell from Calvary Temple will be speaking and then we will take it from there,” she added.

Rahming said that for now, the school is focusing on Grade 4 male students but eventually, they will incorporate a few more boys from other upper primary grades.

She added that the plan is to continue the programme until May of this year, before breaking for summer and then continuing once school begins in September.

During this first meeting, Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officer Sergeant #2505 Lamardo Bowe visited the boys, where he made a special presentation. Sgt. Bowe spoke to this daily about the RBPF’s commitment to the community with programmes such as the one at Maurice Moore Primary.

Noting that his presentation was based on a Jump Start Programme for at risk boys in the community to get them back on track.

“Today I will be doing an introduction to things like behavioural concepts, setting goals ... things of that nature in order to get them on the right track, because if they have a goal set, if they have things like this programme that they are working with them, then it would be less likely for them to stray or become distracted,” he said.

Sgt. Bowe furthered that it is very important for the RBPF to partner with local schools in programmes like this, as it presents more opportunities to reach the youth.

He explained that it allows them to be in a position to deter many young men from a life of crime at an early age.

“We can get them on the right track from the very beginning. What we find is most of the young men that we deal with in these types of programmes don’t end up in a life of crime, they end up being deterred because they become focused very early,” he said.