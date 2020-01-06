Maritime Cadets get further training

MARITIME TRAINING – Cardie Cox, centre, Board Member of the Bahamas Maritime Authority travelled to Canada to support the Bahamian cadets who were completing their training as Bridge Watch Ratings at the Holland College Maritime Training Centre, Prince Edward Island, Canada. He is flanked by the nine cadets who hailed from Abaco, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama. Cadet Donte Singh of Freeport (third from left) was recognized as the top Bahamian cadet in this year’s class.

A group of nine students who completed the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps programme in June, returned home in mid-December after receiving additional training at a facility in Prince Edward Island, Canada.

They all attended a three-month course at the Maritime Training Centre at Holland College, where they were exposed to further instruction as a Bridge Watch Rating and are now qualified to take up positions as trainee officers on vessels which trade locally and internationally. Areas of study included survival craft/rescue boats; firefighting; first aid; MED STCW basic safety; simulator training and marine radio communications.

The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps seeks to expose high school students to various aspects of the shipping industry, with a view to encouraging them to seek a career at sea as either a Bridge Watch Officer or an Engine Room Officer.

The programme is open to all high school students in Grades 10 - 12 and is operated under the auspices of the Bahamas Maritime Authority and in conjunction with the Ministry of Transport and Local Government and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Participants are exposed to several areas involved primarily with a life at sea and instruction includes ship nomenclature, seamanship, coastal navigation, rules of the nautical road; an introduction to marine engineering, along with other similar areas. Classroom sessions are augmented by field trips to a number of industrial sites, as well as presentations by industry professionals.

Subsequent to graduation from high school, there are a number of options available to the cadets which include the traditional four-year college route or attending a training facility which is available both locally and internationally.

Upon their return, the students who attended Holland College this year, made application for their seaman’s book which is a requirement for everyone working aboard any vessel and it seeks to keep record of the accumulated sea time, which is paramount to all persons as they progress through the industry.

It is hoped that these cadets will receive postings on vessels; obtain the required sea time; receive additional training so as to matriculate through the various ranks of Deck/Bridge Watch officers and eventually achieve the rank of an ocean-going Master/Captain. The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps was introduced into Nassau-based high schools in January, 2004 and has since been extended to the islands of Abaco, Eleuthera, Inagua, and Grand Bahama.