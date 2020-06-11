Man wanted for 2017 murders, face charges

CHARGED – Three years after a wanted poster was issued for his arrest in connection with the island’s first and second murders for 2017, Kyas Alphonso Duncombe (right) was hauled before the court to answer to the charges, Wednesday (June 10) morning. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Three years after an all points bulletin (APB) was issued for his arrest in connection with the island’s first and second murders for 2017, Kyas Alphonso Duncombe was hauled before the court to answer to the charges, Wednesday (June 10) morning.

Police believe that Duncombe along with two other suspects, were responsible for the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Joseph Bain and 25-year-old Stephon LaFrance, outside of Game Time Sports Lounge back on February 1, 2017.

Clad in a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes, the 22-year-old appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in court #2 was arraigned on two counts of murder.

Duncombe was represented by legal counsel from the law offices of Shurland and Co.

Magistrate Smith told Duncombe that he was charged with murder contrary to Section 291 of the Penal Code Chapter 84, that he being concerned together with others, by means of unlawful harm did unlawfully cause the deaths of Bain and LaFrance.

Due to the nature of the charges, Duncombe was not required to enter a plea.

Smith asked the defendant if there was anything that he needed to say?

He responded: “No sir.”

Smith further advised Duncombe that due to the nature of the matter, he could not entertain a bail request; however, the accused and his counsel were told that they may apply for bail through the Supreme Court.

“Prosecution is most likely to proceed with this matter by was of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI),” Smith informed the defendant.

Bain and LaFrance were gunned down outside the popular nightclub shortly before 1:00 that deadly February 2017 morning.

Chief Superintendent of Police Clarence Reckley detailed what officers discover when they arrived at the nightclub.

“Sometime around 12:45 a.m. police received reports of gunshots being fired in the area just behind me, Game Time Lounge. As a result, some of the units were dispatched and on arrival we would have met two young men who were suffering from injuries, apparent gunshot wounds.”

One of the victims succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the other male was transported to the trauma center at the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Hours following the fatal shooting, the APB for Duncombe, then 19, was released. Police wanted the public’s assistance on locating the three persons of interest, which included Duncombe.

The trio were said to all be residents of Bimini.

Duncombe was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 6, 2020 when a trial is expected to commence.