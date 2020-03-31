Man shot in the leg outside Garden Villas residence

Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that has left a male with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, Public Affairs and Communication Officer (PACO) said that police were called to the Weddell Avenue area on Monday, March 30, shortly after 7:00 p.m., where there were reports of gunshots being heard.

Officers quickly responded and met a male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were called to the scene and the victim was rushed to the accident and emergency section of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

ASP Pinder disclosed that initial investigations revealed that persons, while at their residence, were approached by two men armed with a firearm, who opened fire injuring a male in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Later, police reported arresting two males, who are assisting officers with their investigations into this matter.