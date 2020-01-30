Man shot in ‘The Ghetto’ recorded as first murder victim for 2020

FATAL SHOOTING – Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Weddell Avenue are Tuesday evening, that claimed the life of a young man, believed to be Dario Pinder (insert). (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

A man police believes to be in his late 20s became this island’s first murder victim, after he was shot multiple times Tuesday (January 28) evening in the area of Weddell Avenue, commonly known as ‘The Ghetto.’

While police have yet to officially identify the victim, the victim who was dressed in a gray hoodie and dark coloured shorts at the time of the fatal shooting is said to be Dario Pinder.

Superintendent Brian Rolle, Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU) provided details on the incident, during an interview Wednesday (January 29) morning.

According to Supt. Rolle, on Tuesday, January 28, shortly after 7:00 p.m., police were called to the Weddell Avenue area where there were reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers quickly responded and met a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshots wounds about the body. The male was transported by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), where he later succumbed to injuries.

Supt. Rolle revealed that several persons are assisting the police with this investigation.

He took the opportunity to send a strong message to members of the Grand Bahama community, particularly those engaging in criminal activities. “This is not a game and it is not a movie, the life taken yesterday was someone’s son or perhaps a father or a husband.”

Supt. Rolle added that residents in the wider communities are considered partners of law enforcement.

“You are our partners, we call for your continued support in helping us take these persons off of the street who obviously cannot survive in a civilized society,” he said.

He added that everyone must work together to stop such people from continuing to commit crimes and by extension endangering other people’s lives.

Supt. Rolle affirmed that it is the intention and duty of the RBPF to pursue these individuals with all efforts to try and bring these matters to a close.

“These types of things cannot go unsolved,” he stated.

He assured that police are aggressively investigating this matter and are appealing for anyone with information that can assist to give them a call at 350-3106/12, 911/919 or call their nearest police station.

Twenty-nineteen (2019) ended with 10 recorded murders in Grand Bahama, according to this daily’s records.

The victims were; Lester Adderley Sr., 58, 32-year-old Charles Brian Rolle Jr., Craig ‘Disco Rat’ Burns, 43, Joshua Davis, 16, David Albury, Udell Bevans, 52, Patrick Jude Young, 38, Clayton Bannister, Monet Darville, Walter Dremiz aka Walter Direny, 34.