Man found hanging from beam

POLICE UPDATE – Supt. Brian Rolle told media personnel, at the scene of the alleged suicide, that an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged suicide that occurred over the weekend in the South Bahamia area.

According to Superintendent of Police Brian Rolle, Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), investigators were dispatched to the scene off Santa Maria Drive, Cotton Ball Ave., sometime around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday (March 28) following a call reporting the discovery.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel arrived at the residence, where a female, who identified herself as a relative of the deceased, told authorities she had found the male hanging from a ceiling beam.

The Freeport News was informed that a check was made of the body and there was no sign of life.

“The investigation has just started, but it is suspected to be a suicide,” Supt. Rolle said, adding, "an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death."

In other GB crime news, police are reporting that a male is in custody after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Public Affairs and Communication Officer (PACO) Terecita Pinder reported that on Saturday, March 28, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers of the mobile division, while on patrol in the Garden Villas, Weddell Avenue area, saw a male who upon seeing them, ran.

Officers reportedly gave chase and observed when the male dropped an object.

The male was caught, and the object, which was a black and chrome pistol with four rounds of ammunition, was retrieved.

The suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.

He is expected to be formally arraigned before the Magistrate Court this next week.

Meanwhile, at press time, police were requesting the public's assistance in locating 25-year-old Tremayne Moss, who is wanted for attempted murder.

Moss is described as being of medium build, with brown hair and skin and a low haircut.

His last known address is Woods Rodgers Drive, Grand Bahama.

The man hunt for Moss is in connection with the island’s latest shooting incident.

According to report, on Friday, March 27, shortly after 9:00 a.m., police received information that a male was brought into the Rand Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Further investigation revealed that the male, while on Weddell Avenue was approached by another male who produced a handgun and shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle and was listed in serious condition.