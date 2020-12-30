Man charged with stealing by reason of employment

HEADED TO COURT – Thirty-nine-year-old Prince Jennings, pictured in the black T-shirt, was charged in the Magistrate Court Tuesday morning on several counts, including stealing by reason of employment. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Clad in a black T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis, 39-year-old Prince Jennings was hauled before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson Tuesday (December 29) morning, where he was arraigned on several offences.

Jennings, who appeared in court #1 was charged with stealing by reason of service, acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct and making a false report.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Subsequently, Ferguson granted the accused bail.

On the charges of stealing by reason of service and acquisition of proceeds of criminal records, Jennings received bail in the amount of $700.00 for each count. As for the charge of making a false report, he was granted bail in the amount of $500.00.

The matter was adjourned until February 10, 2021.

According to authorities, Jennings court appearance was in connection to a complaint that was reported to the Eight Mile Rock Police Station, where the accused while employed at the business establishment reported to authorities that he was held up at gunpoint by unknown males and robbed of cash, which belonged to his place of employment.

Upon active investigation into the matter, authorities arrested Jennings and the funds recovered.

In other crime news over the holiday weekend, police on the island of Abaco are continuing their investigations into the homicide of Angie Pritchard, a young mother.

According to reports, on Saturday, December 26, shortly after 1:00 p.m. police were called to a home in Crown Haven, Abaco where they discovered the lifeless body of the female.

During their initial investigations it was discovered that the female had an alteration with a male earlier that day. Sometime later she was discovered at her home with injuries to her face.

Police later arrested a male suspect, who is assisting with their investigations into the homicide.