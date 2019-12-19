Man arraigned for island’s latest murder

CHARGED – Elbert Charles Green was arraigned for murder on Tuesday, December 17 in the Freeport Magistrate Court in connection with Wednesday, December 11, fatal shooting. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The man police believe to be responsible for the island’s latest murder, Elbert Charles Green, was hauled to court Tuesday (December 17) morning.

A solemn looking Green was escorted into the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre, where he appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in court #3 and was arraigned for the crime, which occurred on Wednesday, December 11.

Police were dispatched to Redwood Lane and Carissa Street, after residents reported hearing gun shots sometime around 10:55 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the lifeless body of a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and an old-fashioned fixed wheel bicycle inches from the body.

The victim was identified as Walter Dremiz, 34, a.k.a. Walter Direny of Lewis Yard and Limewood Lane.

Initial investigations revealed that Dremiz had been riding his bicycle in the area, when an unidentified person approached him and opened fire.

He succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Green was later taken into custody.

The accused was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until his adjourned court date on April 20, 2020.

Before leaving the court room, Green alleged that he was brutalized by officers while in custody.

Magistrate Johnson made note of the allegation, and Green was carted away.

Wednesday night’s fatal shooting was the second murder to occur on Grand Bahama after the passing of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the island on September 1, 2019.

On September 25, 2019, 30-year-old Monet Rolle was stabbed to death at her King’s Bay Apartment Complex residence.

Police believe her boyfriend, Kendrick “BJ” Hanna, who attempted to commit suicide when he jumped from the third-floor balcony of the apartment complex where Rolle’s lifeless body was found, is the suspect.

Hanna was taken to the trauma section of Samaritan’s Purse, where he was listed in critical condition.

To date, no one has been charged in the Rolle’s brutal slaying.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information regarding any crime, no matter how small or insignificant the tip may seem, to anonymously call police at 919 or crime stoppers at 328-tips (8477) for New Providence or 1-242-300-8477 for the Family Islands or the Central Detective Unit (CDU) at 350-3106/12.

The RBPF would like to advise the public to be aware that they are potential victims of a crime, therefore they should stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around them.