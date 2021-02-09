Male resident, Jones, faces abetment to murder charge

SERIOUS CHARGE – Sixty-three-year-old Cartwright Jones, center, of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock was charged with abetment to commit murder Monday morning, before Magistrate LaQuay Laing. He was not required to enter a plea and ordered to returned to court on May 20. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Sixty-three-year-old Cartwright Jones of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock had the charge of abetment to commit murder levied against him Monday (February 8) morning, when he appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

Jones was represented by Attorney Jethro Miller.

Reading the details of the charge, Laing informed Miller and his client that sometime between September 20 and December 20, 2020, Jones did allegedly abet (instigate, promote or encourage a person) to commit murder.

Due to the nature of the offense, Jones was not required to enter a plea. An application for bail was subsequently made by Miller on his client’s behalf.

Jones’ matter was adjourned to May 20, when he is expected to return to court.

In other Northern Region crime news, the police division in Abaco is actively investigating the sudden death of a male in the community of Treasure Cay. Reports are that on Saturday, February 6 shortly after 7:00 a.m., police officials were called to Farm Road, where they discovered the lifeless body of a male.

Upon their arrival, officers were directed to a tent where the strong scent of gas emanated. Once inside the tent, officials discovered the male, who appeared to be of middle age. Additionally, they observed a black and red 2200-watt portable generator inside the tent.

While they continue to actively investigate the matter, foul play is not suspected at this time. Police are awaiting a pathologist report to determine the deceased’s exact cause of death.

Also, on Abaco, police officials reported that on Friday, February 5 shortly after 10:00 a.m., a team of police officers, while acting on information travelled to a bushy area off of S.C. Bootle Highway where they discovered, wrapped in plastic, over five pounds of suspected marijuana.

The suspected drug has a street value of $8,000.00. No arrests were made in the discovery.

A few hours later, around 3:00 p.m., police received a report that while in the area of the community park in Spring City, a 15-year-old male was attacked by another male known to him. The victim was stabbed about the body multiple times and was subsequently transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic in serious, but stable condition.

A short time later another 15-year-old male was arrested and reported to have been assisting the police with their investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, on Grand Bahama sometime around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, officers of the Flying Squad while in the area of East Beach Drive, noticed a group of males in an abandoned building.

After seeing the officers, the men fled the vicinity on foot. Upon their escape, officers made a check of the building and discovered a quantity of dangerous drugs as well as a .380 pistol with a magazine containing one round.

On the same date, acting on information, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) proceeded to an area off of Grand Bahama Highway, where they discovered a bag containing a quantity of suspected marijuana as well as 26 rounds of ammunition.

Investigations into all of the above-mentioned matters will continue.