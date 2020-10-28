Male charged with harboring fugitive

HABORING CHARGE – Forty-one-year-old Clifton McDonald (left) was hauled before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson in court #1, Tuesday (October 27) morning, answering to one count of Harboring a Fugitive. He pleaded not guilty and is expected to return to court January 21, 2021. (HOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Clad in a red, white and blue Nautica shirt and blue jeans, 41-year-old Clifton McDonald was hauled before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson in court #1, Tuesday (October 27) morning, answering to one count of Harboring a Fugitive.

Originally from Abaco, McDonald informed the courts that he now resides in the City of Freeport.

Magistrate Ferguson informed McDonald that he was charged with harboring a criminal, contrary to Section 448 of the Penal Code, Chapter 84.

“It is alleged that between June 2020 and October 2020, at Freeport, you knowing that Tamar Bowe had committed the crime of armed robbery; you aided in the concealment of him with the purpose of enabling him to avoid lawful arrest.”

Asked whether he understood the charge before him, McDonald responded that he did. However, the accused alleged that he was unaware what Bowe was knowingly involved in criminal activity. “That was not in my portfolio.”

The magistrate replied: “This is a type of matter where there is a choice.”

She informed McDonald that he can choose to have the matter heard in the Supreme Court before a judge and jury, who will sit and hear the evidence, and make a decision.

“Do you understand your options?” questioned Ferguson.

“Yes, your honor,” McDonald answered.

Questioned as to his choice, McDonald hesitated, repeating his options to himself.

“I do not think I need a judge and jury,” he said finally.

“So, you choose the Magistrate’s Court?” Magistrate Ferguson asked.

“Well, I will continue with you, in the Magistrate’s Court,” said McDonald.

“How do you plead?” asked the magistrate.

McDonald responded: “Not guilty.”

The prosecution objected to bail, in light of Part D of the Bail Act, however, Ferguson granted McDonald $4,000 cash bail, to be paid within 24 hours.

McDonald’s attorney objected to the cash bail, noting that application for bail will be made to the Supreme Court.

McDonald is expected to return to court on January 21, 2021 for trial.

Meanwhile, in other crime news, Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officials have retrieved two more illegal firearms from the streets of Grand Bahama.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) acting on information, proceeded to a busy area off of Coral Road near the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex.

There, they discovered a shotgun with three shotgun shells.

One male was charged in reference to the incident.

In the second incident, which occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, officers of the Flying Fish Squad, while acting on information and armed with a search warrant, entered a residence on Nelson Road.

While there, they discovered a black pistol with one magazine containing five .9mm rounds of ammunition.

In addition, a quantity of suspected marijuana was also retrieved. One male was also arrested in that particular incident.