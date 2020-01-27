Lucayan National Park open to visitors post-Hurricane Dorian

FLASHBACK – BNT Grand Bahama Parks Manager Ellsworth Weir, forefront, is pictured with a group of students at the mangrove near the Lucayan National Park. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) and local Ministry of Tourism officials are working in tandem with stakeholders to have the Lucayan National Park (LNP) and Gold Rock Creek Beach return to its natural state, prior to the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

According to BNT Grand Bahama Parks Manager Ellsworth Weir, while there is still more work to be done, they are now opening to welcome guests, some of whom have begun visiting the local attraction post-Hurricane Dorian.

“We want to make it clear, while we make this announcement that we still have work to do we have now re-established our presence here (Lucayan National Park and Gold Rock Creek Beach). Visitors have already begun coming back, but we are here to give people the right information, provide the services that we normally provide and, also ensure that everyone has an enjoyable visit,” said Weir.

“One of the major hindrances that we had was that there was no access to Gold Rock Beach and so now, people can access the beach by using the main bridge and taking a short set of steps down to the beach. You will see if you were to visit at low tide, the beach is very wide. The beach is still there; the main issue was access.

“Having said that, there is still some clean up that we have to do but we didn’t want to wait to open up until we did all of that with people already coming back. It seems that from the comments we have been receiving, that people are enjoying themselves as they come and they are commenting about how beautiful the area is,” Weir added.

He noted that over the next few weeks, BNT officials will be completing the restoration or at least continuing to work on it, which also involves repairing the boardwalk.

“There is the main bridge that takes you out to the beach and there is also a boardwalk that was damaged; we need to get those repaired as well so that people can have two ways to get to and from the beach.

“Fortunately, the cave infrastructure is in tact. We had to do some tweaking there and re-install some of the signage that came down during the storm. We are still waiting for our main sign that we had to order, but the caves are good. We are also working on getting the bathrooms fixed and have them opened again. That will probably happen within a day or so,” revealed Weir.

“We just want people to know that we are here. We will continue to work with our partners, such as H. Forbes Tours, Kayak Nature Tours and others to assist them and let them know that they can start booking their tours again for persons to return.

“We are really appreciative of the efforts by Ministry of Tourism officials, who have worked with us in getting this message out, and we plan to work closely with them as well moving forward,” said Weir.

Ministry of Tourism General Manager for Grand Bahama Steven Johnson further pledged the ministry’s commitment to assisting in the attraction’s total restoration.

“The opening of this park is such an important aspect for Grand Bahama; tourists are coming out here, and this was the welcome mat for Grand Bahama. A lot of the advertisements and the shots that you saw on brochures were from this beach here, Gold Rock Beach. It is very important for us to get this out to the international community, that we are officially open for business. It is good to see people out there at the beach (today),” Johnson said.

“I was out here three weeks ago and the amount of sand that has come back since then is just incredible. We are going to help them with the clean-up work; we are encouraging everyone to come out and to give a hand, because this is our Grand Bahama and we want to make it better in Grand Bahama.

“We have our Visitor Relations Department headed by Debbie Huyler and so, we are encouraging persons coming in on the cruise ships and the flights to come out to Gold Rock Creek. The tour companies have already been informed of the official opening by the Bahamas National Trust and so, what you will see now are more tour buses, taxi cabs drivers coming out here for persons to experience this beach.

“It is just amazing, the beach stretches for miles. I was quite amazed, I thought that it was a lot worse from Dorian, but looking at the beach out there today, a lot of natural things are going to come in to play with the sand returning as it did. We are really happy that ‘Mother Nature’ has restored Gold Rock Creek,” concluded Johnson.

Gold Rock Beach was named the world’s best Caribbean Beach in March 2019 by USA Today’s 2019 ’10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.