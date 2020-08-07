Lockdown extended for GB

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the OPM

Grand Bahamians, again, crowded food stores, pharmacies, banks and other exempted businesses, early Friday (August 7) morning, after learning that the island’s lockdown was extended to August 19.

On Thursday (August 6) afternoon in a press briefing, Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office Senator J. Kwasi Thompson announced on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, after consultation with health and other officials that the "lockdown implemented for Grand Bahama from July 23 to August 7 will be extended to Wednesday, August 19 at 5: 00 a.m.”

Dr. Minnis had imposed the initial two-week lockdown last month, after Grand Bahama saw a surge in its COVID-19 cases, recording some 300-plus positive cases in a week-and-a-half.

“This decision has been taken in order to continue to slow and control the community spread of the COVID-19 virus on Grand Bahama,” Thompson continued.

He noted that as of Wednesday, August 5, health officials had confirmed 336 cases of the virus on the island. “The extension of the lockdown is necessary to save and protect the lives of the residents of Grand Bahama.

“To be clear, the National Lockdown Order that took effect for the entire country on Tuesday (August 4) evening, will continue to apply for Grand Bahama through the end of this extended lockdown period.”

Meanwhile, he reminded residents that several businesses will be allowed to operate during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“They include grocery stores, gas stations for external services only; pharmacies for curbside services only; water depots, bakeries for curbside and delivery; water and ice production companies for curbside and delivery services only and hardware stores for curbside and delivery,” he listed.

Thompson added that on Saturdays, grocery stores, pharmacies for curbside, gas stations for external services, and water depots are permitted to open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for essential workers only.

“The Grand Bahama Food Task Force will continue to provide food for those residents in need during the extended lockdown,” said Thompson.

He disclosed that to date, 5,366 vouchers have been distributed assisting thousands of Grand Bahamians. “Today, we have distributed 1,202 vouchers to Grand Bahamians.”

Thompson informed that the complete list of exempted businesses and services can be accessed on opm.gov.bs. Information is also available on Facebook and Instagram social media platforms. Residents can also utilize WhatsApp numbers 727-2473; Help Desk 727-8119, 727-0993, 727-0837 and 727-0826 or email opmgbinfocenter@bahamas.gov.bs.

“I want to urge the residents of Grand Bahama and across the entire Bahamas to follow the guidelines that have been put in place for their protection and the protection of their family members and loved ones,” said Thompson.