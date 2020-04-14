Lockdown curfew breakers spend weekend behind bars

SUSPECTS TO BE CHARGED – In photo at right, ASP Terecita Pinder said that several curfew breakers are expected o be arraigned before the court this week.

Several lockdown curfew breakers are expected to be arraigned before the court this week, after spending the weekend behind bars.

Police Press Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Terecita Pinder, reported that while the entire country was placed under a mandatory lockdown Wednesday, April 8 until Tuesday, April 14, police arrested a number of persons for various offenses, including violating the Emergency Orders.

In the first incident Friday (April 10) evening, shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers of the Mobile Unit arrested a male, who was found on Yellow Pine Street near a major hardware store.

He was taken into custody for Breach of the Curfew, and, being in possession of instruments for burglary.

Two days later, Sunday, April 12, shortly after 5:00 p.m. police of the North Eastern Division, while on mobile patrol, arrested three individuals for Breach of the Curfew and Unlawful Possession.

According to police information, officers in the patrol unit observed a grey Chevy HHR, driving in the area of East Indianman Road. Police say the occupants were behaving suspiciously, and, as a result, officers beckoned the driver, a female, to stop the vehicle.

Subsequently, the driver along with her two male passengers were arrested.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that one of the male passengers had in his possession a number of Bahamian documents, including passports and voter’s cards and, was unable to give police a satisfactory account of how he came into possession of the documents.



The trio were all taken into custody.

In the third incident, shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday, April 13, acting on information, officers of the Mobile Unit, proceeded to the area of the Post Office, Downtown.

On arrival, they observed two males dressed in dark clothing, who fled after seeing police.



The officers gave chase, captured and arrested one of the males who was carrying a back pack that contained a number of assorted clothing items from a major sports store on the island.

The second male was eventually arrested by officers in connection to that matter.

According to ASP Pinder, those arrested, will have their day in court sometime this week.

Meanwhile, the GB Police Department continues to send a warning to those determine to break the law: “All persons found in breach of the law, will be arrested and made to answer to all charges before the Magistrate Court. "



ASP Pinder also took the opportunity to thank members of the public for their assistance in these matters.