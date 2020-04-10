Lockdown begins quietly for GB Police Department

ASP TERECITA PINDER

On Wednesday, it was a quiet evening for officers in Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas District, night one of the country-wide mandatory five-day complete lockdown of services, imposed by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, on Monday (April 6).

The nationwide shutdown began Wednesday (April 8) at 9:00 p.m. and is expected to end at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Police Press Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Terecita Pinder confirmed that “all was quiet,” the first hours into the shutdown.

She added that local law enforcement officers, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade, Officer-in-Charge of GB, and the Northern District, expects residents to comply with all the COVID-19 Emergency Orders handed down by the government.

“We want residents to stay at home, because the life you save may be your own and that of a family member,” said ASP Pinder.

She added that police are taking this ‘serious.’

“All hands on deck,” ASP Pinder stated, adding that officers themselves are taking precaution. “We are wearing our masks and gloves. We are all in this together.”

ASP Pinder also took the opportunity to thank the prime minister, food stores and pharmaceutical suppliers for providing officers time to shop on Thursday.

“The exercise went very well, officers were pleased that they were able to go into stores and shop for items needed for their families without the long lines.”

This, ASP Pinder alluded to, will result in higher productivity.

“So, again, on behalf of ACP Greenslade, we want to encourage residents to stay at home, comply with the orders and let us get through this crisis together,” said ASP Pinder.