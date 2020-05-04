Locals engage in food assistance partnership with Salvation Army

MEETING NEEDS – A large number of Grand Bahamians were afforded Sawyer’s Fresh Market gift certificates, when the local Salvation Army partnered with the food store and other businesses, to help families during this difficult “COVID-19” period. Pictured in insert is Salvation Army Representative for Grand Bahama, Hendril Sumter. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Salvation Army Representative for Grand Bahama, Hendril Sumter, told The Freeport News that the collaborative effort is geared towards helping families with purchasing grocery items at the local food store through the distribution of gift certificates.

“In light of what has been happening with COVID-19 and the shutdown, we understand that a lot of individuals, employees, in particular, have lost income, or had a reduction in their income. So, people are hurting and somehow, they need to recover.

“We looked at ways that we (Salvation Army) could help, and we thought that the best way to do so was to give gift certificates, so that persons could purchase food. The gift certificates are in the amount of $50. At the time of purchase, when we went to Sawyer’s they said that they wanted to be a participant and we welcomed their input,” Sumter said.

“They have supplied us with 100 gift cards. I must say that we have also had others such as Commonwealth Bank, Paint Fair (and some other private individuals I cannot make mention of) partner with us. They have supported us in doing this, and we are grateful,” he added.

Sumter informed that the initiative began on Monday (April 27).

He noted that a website was launched, and the forum was opened. “We promoted it, mostly by word of mouth and flyers that we gave out in front of the supermarket.”

Questioned how the response has been from the community thus far, Sumter replied: “Overwhelming. It has been very positive. I know that people have a lot of questions and there are certain requirements that they do need."

“For example, if you were affected by COVID-19, that is a question that is asked. And so, it is a little bit difficult when someone tells me that they were affected by COVID-19, but their last workday was last year. We cannot process that application any further.”

"Persons have to apply online and based on the information that they present online, their application is reviewed and then they are sent an email.

“We then invite them down, where they can present the documents that they say they have, with the correct dates for final review. If it checks out, immediately, they are given a gift certificate with a few other items such as water, some mats, toiletries, pillowcases and sheets … while supplies last,” further stated.

Prior to the initiative with Sawyer’s Fresh Market, the Salvation Army was doing its part to assist persons in need throughout the community.

“What has happened is that there is actually no way out for employees. The stress is on employees, who have been affected to recoup that loss of income. And so, they are always going to be lagging and we, The Salvation Army, will search for more ways, beyond this, to help those same individuals, because that is a gap in their incomes.

“They still have to pay their utility bills; still have to pay their water bills; those things just do not go away. That loss of income is still going to be there and they are probably, for months, still going to be playing catch up.

“It will put a financial burden on households and so, we are going to look for creative ways, while still adhering to social distancing and the Emergency Orders, to do what we can do to help,” said Sumter.