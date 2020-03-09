QSMI members came bearing gifts for a special visit with Burrows’ Home residents

A DAY OF PAMPERING – Quinty Sears Ministries International members treated the senior residents of the Burrows’ Home for the Elderly to a spa relaxation day. Residents of the Home received manicures, pedicures, hair styling and other pampering efforts from the members of that ministry on Saturday, February 29. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Residents of the Burrows’ Home for the Aged and the Disabled welcomed members of Quinty Sears Ministries International (QSMI) on Saturday (February 29), when they donated their time and various supplies to the Home.

QSMI Secretary Vanessa Forbes said that the donation was an initiative that God gave to their senior pastor, Quinty Sears, to help members of the Grand Bahama community.

“We wanted to show them that we appreciate them; we wanted to invest in them,” she said.

Forbes furthered that many senior citizens voice concerns about being forgotten in Bahamian society and they wanted to display that there are persons who care. “We wanted to show them love.”

Forbes revealed that they chose the Burrows’ Home, because it was one of the Homes that were severely affected by Hurricane Dorian in early September 2019. Both Abaco and Grand Bahama were devastated by the Category 5 storm’s powerful floodwater and winds. Many homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged as a result.

“We wanted to give back to them as persons were giving back to different churches and organizations,” Forbes added, noting that the selection of supplies was provided by members of the church and several people, who support the ministry.

Forbes revealed that this effort was a part of QSMI’s adoption of Burrows’ Home.

Once a month, QSMI members dedicate their time to offer services to the Home by giving pedicures, combing and cutting the residents’ hair.

QSMI’s Shantel Butler said that the members were excited to be a part of the initiative.

“I am very elated because there is never a time that the community, at large, gives back in such a way,” she said.

Butler added that the elderly persons in the community are “Precious Pearls” that must be taken care of because they are the backbone of Bahamian society. “They tell the story that is untold; they know the history of our nation and if we just put them aside, we are actually putting aside our future.”

She added that Pastor Sears has a passion for these, “Precious Pearls.”

Butler continued, “She has a passion for people, in general, but most importantly she has a passion for older people.”

QSMI member Roxaleta Parker noted that the residents seemed to be enjoying the attention. “They’re really enjoying it.”

Parker stated that visiting the Home is about fulfilling their mandate as a church and as followers of Jesus Christ.

“This is something we really wanted to do as a church, as the body of Christ,” she said.

Owner of the Home Irene Burrows expressed appreciation for QSMI’s assistance.

Burrows, who has owned and operated the Home for some 16 years, expressed that keeping the Home open has been a challenge. “I get no help from government at all.”

She revealed that the only help she receives for the Home comes from churches and non-profit organizations, including Rotary International.

Burrows revealed that she recently applied for government assistance but was told that she did not meet the necessary requirements.

“I applied last week for material that they’re supposed to be giving us, because I do have a lot of damage still … and they called back and told me I was not qualified, because this is a business and they’re doing private homes first,” she maintained.

Burrows noted that she thought the response seemed “ridiculous,” because the Home is meant for the elderly. “I have used up all my money. Some of them (residents), their families help but it’s very hard.”

She added that it is particularly difficult to sustain the Home, because she not only has to take care of the 14 residents but has a staff of five to pay salaries to.

Burrows noted that in spite of these hardships, her love for the Home and the fact that many of the residents have nowhere else to go, keeps her going.

She took the opportunity to appeal to members of the public for assistance.

Burrows stated that persons interested in helping do not have to donate directly to her; they could donate monetarily by paying some funds to the Grand Bahama Power Company as their electricity bill is extremely high.