Princess Court Ministries 2020 session reinforces its message of purity

2020 SESSION UNDERWAY – Princess Court Ministries’ Executive Director Stephanie Burrows, seated centre, encouraged young ladies throughout the island to join the programme, which is already underway at Central Zion Baptist Church, Eight Mile Rock, Eight. Also pictured from left are Leading Lady Elvira McIntosh; Youth Coordinator Carla Brown-Roker and at right is Leading Lady Deborah Pratt. (PHOTO: JUELANDA THOMPSON)

The importance of sexual purity remains the message at the forefront for the Princess Court Ministries and its Executive Director, Stephanie Burrows, who continues to impress upon young ladies to abstain from sexual intercourse until marriage.

Inspiring the young ladies to enhance their spiritual life has become paramount for the Princess Court Team, which will host its 2020 session Saturday, March 7 to Saturday, April 4.

Burrows and her team of Leading Ladies held a press conference at Precious Acres on Tuesday, March 2, where they noted that the 13-year mentorship programme has shaped and molded over 1,500 young girls to preserve their authenticity for the Kingdom of God and for this year’s gathering, they have added a few more activities to empower the young females.

Burrows revealed that they decided to patronize the local economy and host a grand picnic at Pirates Cove. She noted with the adding on of hair braiding, straw plaiting and many more, the incorporation of education and fun is the complete balance.

“With this being our 13th year, we have planned some special activities for our Princesses. Besides the regular court weekly meetings and the pledging ceremonies, we are now planning to patronize one of our local attractions, so we will have our ‘Princess Picnic’ at Pirates Cove.

“In the past, we have been on the Grand Celebration where we had lunch with the Princesses. We have had a Princess Picnic at the Castle; we have had a Father and Daughter Banquet, we have had a Princess Banquet and so, this year we sought to do something in our local economy where we can patronize one of our local businesses, especially after Dorian.

“So, because of the number of activities that is at Pirates Cove, we thought to take the Princesses there so they can have a fun, relaxing day and also a time when they can see the Leading Ladies, mentors and instructors let their hair down and fellowship, play and have fun with them,” said Burrows.

“We will be adding more activities for our Princesses such as painting, hair braiding, hair care and straw plaiting to expose and encourage with fun activities that can later on become business opportunities,” she added.

Burrows noted that while there is a small registration fee, the team is looking forward to having a full court of ladies again this year.

“We are all excited, our plans are in motion and we are ready to receive them,” she expressed.

Burrows shared that the Princess Court began with 15 Leading Ladies and 65 Princesses and to date, they are a group of over 50 Leading Ladies and over 2,000 Princesses that have passed through the court.

She furthered the ministry was established with the goal to encourage the girls to remain sexually pure before and after marriage, to become godly home makers and to enhance their spiritual lives.

“When we began the Court, we were excited to present the Princesses with different activities and as the years went on, we added different classes.

“To date, we have three Princess Courts. We have our Princess Court at St. Jude’s in Smith’s Point, the other is in Ft. Charlotte in Nassau and also, we have a Princess Court that is going on in session at First Holiness Church of God.

“So, we are reproducing and we are growing. I want to thank you our sponsors that really assist us in grooming our little girls.

“We look forward, again, to the support of the general public this year to have their young girls join us in Eight Mile Rock at Central Zion Baptist Church. The Princesses can register online at www.princesscourtministries.org or at the church Saturday morning. Bus pick up is at Burger King downtown each Saturday at 3:15 p.m. and will transport the Princesses to Eight Mile Rock. They will be transported back to Freeport at 6:00 p.m., and parents can pick them up from Burger King at 6:30 p.m.

“I would like to say thank you to all of our patrons, partners and our sponsors who are always with us each year.”

The Princess Court Ministries consists of Leading Ladies as instructors, for the young ladies who are branched in several categories, including Little Darlings – ages five to seven; Darling Damsels – ages eight to 11; Feminine Flavours – ages 12 to 15 and Modern Maidens ages 16 to 18; and Genuine Gentlemen that assist with the transportation for the sessions.

The Princess Court Ministries’ Leading Lady and former Princess Camy Hanna spoke about her experience while being in the programme and is inviting more young ladies to be a part of the ministry.

“Thirteen years ago, I was one of the first girls that was able to receive my purity pearls and pass through the programme. So, I know what it is like to reap the benefits of something that is this impactful and important to young ladies, especially in the Eight Mile Rock community,” said Hanna.

“Now transitioning into being a Leading Lady, I could pass on those principles to other young girls and inspire them that they can be whatever they wish to be.

“During the weekly meetings of the Court, the Princesses are taught the Princess Pledge, which reads ‘I pledge my allegiance to the Princess Court to give love, obey God’s word and discipline my mind and body.’ They are also taught the Princess Precept, which is ‘I praise you, because I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” That is taken from Psalm 139 verse 14.

“They recite both the pledge and the precept during the devotion period and are encouraged to memorize them. They are also given a brief talk about purity by Mrs. Burrows or by one of the Leading Ladies,” Hanna disclosed.

“Following the devotions,” Hanna continued, “The Princesses, in their respective age groups, are separated in different activities. These activities include arts and crafts, cooking, baking, etiquette, fun and fitness, health and hygiene, sewing and skin care. At the end of the four-to-six weeks programme, a Pledging Ceremony is held where all the Princesses dress in their beautiful white gowns with their tiaras and the first time Princesses recite the pledge and receive their purity pearls.

“Parents and other family members and well-wishers attend the ceremony to give their support to their Princesses and a parent would place the pearls on their daughter’s receiving the purity pearls,” she explained.

“I am now a high school teacher. I know plenty persons that have passed through this programme are now nurses, doctors, police officers; so, the goal is to inspire young ladies that they can become these things and also still hold onto to principles and values that this programme represents, which is remaining pure and also being a respectable young woman in Bahamian society,” said Hanna.

A supporter since the inception of the programme, Ministry of Youths, Sports and Culture Youth Coordinator Carla Brown-Roker said that the spirit-led mentorship is what young ladies island-wide need today.

“The Ministry of the Youths, Sports and Culture and Minister Lanisha T. Rolle, congratulates Sis. Stephanie and the Princess Court Ministries, once again, for offering such a comprehensive and complete programme to the young women of Grand Bahama.

“I am hearing their plans, and I can tell you that they have taken up another level and that is what I appreciate about this programme; they do not settle,” Brown-Roker said.

“They give their very best every year, and they offer something unique for all of our young women to be a part of.”