Prefects installed at SMPRJHS for new school year

A FAMILY – Parents and guardians of over 50 young students attending Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High School (SMPRJHS), celebrated with their youngsters on Monday, January 20, as they were installed to leadership positions for the 2019/2020 school year. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Over 50 students were presented with new titles and leadership positions at Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High School (SMPRJHS) on Monday, January 20, during a special assembly, where parents and guardians were not only invited to participate, but to celebrate with their youngsters.

SMPRJHS Senior Mistress Jasmine Hepburn, with responsibility for the event said this was an important day for the student body.

“Today, we installed two head prefects, 16 senior prefects, 22 junior prefects and 11 monitors. We decided to invite the parents to the installation, because we wanted them to be a part of it and the students all recited a pledge that gives us the promise that they are ready to work and willing to lead. We also allowed the parents to pin their children,” said Hepburn.

The prefects and monitors, she revealed, will hold their titles until the end of the school year in June.

Explaining the requirements for students to fill the positions of prefects and monitors Hepburn said, “The students had to have a 2.5 grade point average (GPA) or above. They also had to be well behaved and of course, be leaders.

“For the remainder of the school year, I hope that from the leadership aspect, a lot more students will be geared towards doing better so that they can achieve the same positions that these students have,” concluded the Senior Mistress.

SMPRJHS Principal JoyAnne Pennerman added that at the learning institution, creating leaders is at the forefront of their objectives.

“I am very pleased with the prefect installation. It was an opportunity for us to reward those hard-working students who have exemplified not only in academics, but the right attitude and the right mannerisms; the positive attributes that would have earned them the post as prefects.

“We have, also, for the first year instituted what we call monitors. There are students that would have not necessarily met the criteria, such as the GPA for prefect; however, they would have had all of the other positive attributes. We want to encourage leadership; we are building leaders in this institution,” said Pennerman.

She revealed that for the remainder of the school year, it is expected that the students will continue to excel in both academics and athletics as they have been known to do in the past.