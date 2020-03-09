GAMA Bahamas kicks off launch in GB

GAMA LAUNCH – GAMA International recently launched its Bahamas Chapter in Grand Bahama during a meeting held at Colina Insurance on Wednesday, February 26. (PHOTO: TFN)

GAMA International recently launched its Bahamas Chapter in Grand Bahama during a meeting held at Colina Insurance on Wednesday, February 26.

GAMA International CEO Bonnie Godsman, spoke about the purpose of the local branch, noting that representatives were on island to celebrate the kick-off.

Godsman explained that GAMA Bahamas is the newest chapter of GAMA International, which is a non-profit organization for field leaders in the insurance, investment and financial services’ industry. GAMA International provides world-class professional development experiences that gives its members a competitive business advantage.

Whether persons want to implement a new idea, enhance an existing process or build a strategic plan, GAMA International will help the individual grow as a leader and deliver extraordinary business results.

“We are opening our chapter proudly here in The Bahamas. Our folks from The Bahamas have been members of the organization for several years, actually decades at this point, and demonstrated the criteria for us to open a chapter officially here,” Godsman said.

She furthered that although they are visiting Grand Bahama first, the celebrations will commence with a conference in New Providence. The conference began Thursday, February 27, at Baha Mar.

Noting that the conference would focus on educational conversations and talks, Godsman added that there will also be speakers from the Chamber of Commerce, the United States (US), financial services professionals at the top of their game, including Keith Major, Edison Sumner, Glenn Ritchie.

“The following evening, we will honour and celebrate the companies that are founding members of the organization, here, as well as awardees who have achieved leadership excellence for GAMA,” she said.

Godsman expressed that with the catastrophic event of Hurricane Dorian in early September 2019, now more than ever, the concept of life insurance, property insurance and casualty insurance is more important than ever.

“I think that making sure that families are financially secure is a conversation that we should be having globally, so inclusive in that is The Bahamas. I think that the insurance companies that are here and the field force that works with the consumers on a daily basis, are passionate and responsible people and elevating the reputation and the importance of being financially secure is something that we have a lot of passion and drive about,” she said.

Godsman added that particularly in The Bahamas, having that sense of faith in family is really important and GAMA can help to add the third ‘F of Finance’ to that.

She furthered that The Bahamas has elevated itself in financial security over the last several years. “The economy is getting stronger and stronger by the day.”

She stated that various organizations and companies have come to invest in the area, therefore, The Bahamas has grown into a global power that can establish financial security for the average consumer that lives and works here.

According to Godsman, stabilizing the financial services profession within The Bahamas is going to be critical moving forward.

“We are just excited to help elevate the insurance industry here in The Bahamas,” she said.

Godsman noted that since arriving in Grand Bahama they enjoyed their time and were able to see Dorian’s destruction first-hand.

“I think surveying the destruction really drives home the importance of what our profession does every day and we’ve just been really overwhelmed with the hospitality we’ve experienced here with the Chapter, and I think we’re excited to see that grow,” she said.

GAMA representatives also visited the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, where they saw the post-Dorian rebuilding process first-hand and revealed that they will be making a donation to the Home. They also visited the Home Away from Home Senior Citizen’s Home.

GAMA Bahamas aims to breathe some life into the insurance industry in The Bahamas.

All insurance agencies, including Colina, Family Guardian, Atlantic Medical, and J. S. Johnson are welcome to join GAMA Bahamas.

GAMA Bahamas intends to focus on three main goals, including working to raise the standards in the insurance industry through education. This is important for the public to realize that the insurance industry is a vital profession. It is also essential to grow the membership to let people know that they are not alone. Additionally, GAMA wants to ensure that the insurance industry lives on through legacy building.

GAMA Bahamas’ President is Kino McCartney, a Colina Branch Manager.