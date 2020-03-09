D’Ante and Tiara named top place finishers in Speech Competition

SPEECH COMPETITION WINNERS – Pictured are the winner of the Catholic Board of Education Speech Competition from left to right Alexis Godet (SAC) Senior Division, second place; Maliah Wilchcombe (MSSCA) Junior Division, second place; D’Ante Riche (MSSCA) Junior Division, first place; Tiara Stubbs (SAC) Senior Division, first place and Daunte Butler (SAC) Junior Division, third place. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MSSSCA)

In recognition of the 130th Anniversary of Catholic Education in The Bahamas, Aquinas College, St. Augustine’s College and Mary, Star Catholic Academy (MSSCA) students participated in a speech competition on Friday, February 28, at MSSCA’s Wallace Groves Auditorium.

Students presented on the topic and theme, ‘Faith Filled Past, Hopeful Future’ in two categories – Junior and Senior High Schools.

Junior High School participants were Jatem Andrews, Daunte Butler, Maliah Wilchombe, Ashley Burrows, D’Ante Riche and Faith Stubbs.

Senior High School participants were Malik Knowles and Deja Johnson from Aquinas; Alexis Godet and Tiara Stubbs from St. Augustine’s College (SAC) and Lattrell Anderson from MSSCA.

In the end MSSCA’s D’Ante Riche walked away with the top place trophy in the Junior Division and SAC’s Tiara Stubbs claimed first place in the Senior Division.

Participants had four to six minutes for their presentation, which were judged on the same criteria, including a 50 percent estimation based on development, effectiveness and value; a percentage based on delivery, including body language and the final percentage was based on language.

Jatem, a ninth grade student of Aquinas College, was the first student to the stage, capturing the audience with his opening, “Faith gives us belief, trust in God and trust in other people.”

A current honour student of St. Augustine’s College, Daunte was the next contestant to make his presentation, attesting to the excellence of Catholic Education in academics, athletics and spiritual development.

He noted that many prominent Bahamian figures have been educated in the Catholic School System, including the current Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Olympian Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

“Its past was indeed filled with faith and its future was more hopeful than ever,” Dontae stated.

MSSCA’s Maliah took to the stage, assuring the crowd attending the event, that the existence of Catholic Education in The Bahamas exemplifies the theme.

She stated that being a Catholic school student is fostering her relationship with God along with her academic education. “I am continuously growing in the Catholic Education System, it is truly a tremendous experience.”

Ashley, another ninth grade Aquinas College students said that most of the world is based on the concept of faith and it is that hope that sustains people. “In everything we do we hope for the best.”

MSSCA’s D’Ante followed with his speech, sharing that the Catholic school system provides students with a bright future, with a path that is based on developing whole human beings.

“We are destined for another 100 years plus,” he said.

Faith of St. Augustine’s College student stated that a Catholic education is the definition of faith.

She was the final speaker for the Junior High Division.

The first speaker for the Senior High Division was Malik, Head Boy of Aquinas College.

In his speech, Malik stated that integrity, perseverance and compassion are characteristics which are developed in the Catholic System.

Malik told the audience that Catholic education has contributed to many successes his life thus far. “It is my hope to continue to see Catholic education make a positive impact in our community.”

St. Augustine’s College Alexis and Tiara were next to make their presentations.

Tiara attributed her ability to succeed and passion to pursue her goals to the Catholic education and the group of nuns that established it in 1889.

“They gave us a chance, they gave a shot, in a society where we were bound to only be low class workers,” she said.

She noted that Bahamas Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd also attributed much of his achievements to the foundation of his Catholic education.

Deja, was next up and she stated that it is her hope that Catholic education in The Bahamas continues to facilitate opportunities and produce productive members of society Lattrell was the final competitor.

He stated that God puts people in crucial situations to test their faith. Similarly, the establishment and continence of Catholic education in The Bahamas, shows faith and resilience of hope for a better future.

He expressed that Catholic education is a joint effort between educators, students, parents and community leaders, to cultivate successful members of society.

“I predict that in 30 years, Catholic education will become a trend where everyone wants to come to a Catholic School and become the next leader,” he said.

The Bahamas Catholic Board of Education celebrate 130 years of rich history in the nation.

Each participant based much of their presentations on that history.

Catholic Education in The Bahamas began on October 28, 1889 when the Sisters of Charity Dolores Van Rensselea, the superior, Mercedes Donovan, Maria Corsini Gallagher, Teresa Alacoque Nagle, Casilda Saunders and three lay women arrived in Nassau by ship, the SS Santiago.

They began St. Francis School on November 4, 1889. During the summer of 1893, the Sisters organized a sewing class “out East” and eventually it developed into “an every day school” in what is now Sacred Heart Parish. St. Francis Xavier and Sacred Heart Schools were the only parochial schools in Nassau for 30 years.

During that time, children from Grants Town and Bain Town trudged miles each day to attend one of these schools. In 1926 the school of Our Lady, of the Holy Souls, was opened in Grants Town by Sr. Carmita Maria and Sr. Mary Rosella.

Existing Catholic schools in The Bahamas are – Aquinas College, St. Frances de Sales, MSSCA, St. Augustine’s, St. Francis and St. Joseph, St. Thomas More, Xaviers Lower School.