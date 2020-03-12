Commonwealth Day celebrated in grand style at local learning institution

CELEBRATION

St. George’s High School was just one of many learning institutions on the island that celebrated Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 9. The Bahamas along with 53 other member states, celebrates Commonwealth Day on the second Monday of March annually.

This year’s theme, ‘The Commonwealth: Delivering a common future, connecting, innovating, transforming’ was highlighted by the talented students, during a special event in the school’s gymnasium on Monday morning.

With a number of performances by the school’s pop band, displaying their musical talents, dance performances by others – all dressed in various costumes to represent some of the countries included in the Commonwealth of Nations – the school welcomed Bahamian artist Desmardo Finley, better known as Stileet, who as always, encouraged the students to always remain true to our culture and continue to remain proud to be Bahamian.

Addressing the students on behalf of Principal Keith Barr, was Vice Principal Melissa Cooper. “On the second Monday in March, every year, we as a nation join 53 other countries, seven of which are represented on our staff, to celebrate Commonwealth Day. This year’s theme is, ‘The Commonwealth: Delivering a common future, connecting, innovating, transforming’ and I believe that this theme is fitting and I am sure that you believe the same. They are working together on issues like climate change and protection of our environment, land and sea; peace and safety of our citizens, gender equality, empowering the youth and citizens through education and entrepreneurship, and, the list goes on.

“We must embrace each other, strengthen our friendships with the countries throughout the Commonwealth, collaborate and work hard, to show that this year’s theme further becomes a reality and we are able to deliver a common future, which transforms society.”

Ministry of Education District Education Officer Mary Cooper, spoke on behalf of District Superintendent for Grand Bahama, Bimini and The Cays, Ivan Butler.

She noted during her remarks, “Let us strive to always have a positive connection, first and foremost, with the Almighty God, then with each other; with our friends and our neighbours, in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and with the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Jesus is the Prince of Peace and the word of God declare that he is wonderful, counselor, the mighty God and everlasting father; He is the prince of peace. So, let us continue to connect with our Heavenly Father, as we pray for peace in this Bahamaland and within the Commonwealth of Nations.”

Queen Elizabeth’s II annual message was also recited by Fiona Rolle, who attend the assembly, dressed the part. Below is her message in its entirety.

“On Commonwealth occasions, it is always inspiring to be reminded of the diversity of the people and countries that make up our worldwide family. We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future.

“This is particularly striking when we see people from nations, large and small, gathering for the Commonwealth Games, for meetings of Commonwealth governments, and on Commonwealth Day. Such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience.

“Throughout my life, I have had the opportunity to see and hear how membership of the Commonwealth family means so much to those living in all parts of the world, often in places that are quite remote. Advances in technology and modern media have now enabled many more people to witness and enjoy - with remarkable immediacy - this experience of Commonwealth connection, in areas such as education, medicine and conservation.

“Looking to the future, this connectivity means we are also aware, perhaps as never before, that wherever we live, our choices and actions affect the well-being of people and communities living far away, and in very different circumstances. For many, this awareness awakens a desire to employ our planet’s natural resources with greater care, and it is encouraging to see how the countries of the Commonwealth continue to devise new ways of working together to achieve prosperity, whilst protecting our planet.

“As members of this very special community, on this Commonwealth Day, I hope that the people and countries of the Commonwealth will be inspired by all that we share and move forward with fresh resolve to enhance the Commonwealth’s influence for good in our world.”