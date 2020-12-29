Local lodge members donate to Toy Drive

TOY DRIVE DONATION – Members of the Kiku Zeki Temple No. 184 made a special presentation to the Kiku Zeki Court No. 202 Oasis of Freeport Desert of The Bahamas in the form of Christmas gifts for the annual Toy Drive. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Members of the Kiku Zeki Temple No. 184 made a special presentation to the Kiku Zeki Court No. 202 Oasis of Freeport Desert of The Bahamas in the form of Christmas gifts for the annual Toy Drive.

While the drive is an annual event for the Temple, Illustrious Potentate Angelo Lockhart of Ziku Zeki No. 184 noted that it was decided, this year, to donate to their very own, the Kiku Zeji Court No. 202, whose Illustrious Commandress (Pamela Laing) happens to be the reverend of a church in East Grand Bahama; an area which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

“We as Nobles and Shrines have a mandate to host Toy Drives. This Toy Drive is what we call, ‘Toys for Tots’ and was mandated by the Imperial Council that governs us, to give back to the kids.

“This year, we decided to give back to our Illustrious Commandress (Pamela Laing), who is a reverend at Emmanuel Baptist Disciple Center in High Rock.

“Giving back to the kids is something that we always look forward to and it has always been one of the mandates for us to accomplish, and so this year we decided to give back to one of our own, our Illustrious Commandress' church,” stated Lockhart.

Laing, Illustrious Commandress, Kiku Zeki Court No. 202 Oasis of Freeport Desert of The Bahamas, expressed her profound appreciation to the Temple for the kind gesture, noting that families in East Grand Bahama have indeed been through so much over the past 15 months and the donation of gifts would truly bring smiles to the faces of the children who have lost so much.

“It is always a pleasure to work along with Kiku Zeki Temple No. 184 and their Toy Drive. It is truly a pleasure and I am happy that they are taking this up to the eastern end of the island, to my church, Emmanuel Baptist Disciple Center.

“We have lost so much; a lot of people lost their homes and I am sure that this will bring joy and happiness to a lot of the children there. I thank the Temple for the kind donation and I am sure the kids will enjoy the gifts. I am happy to be a part of this great venture,” concluded Laing.