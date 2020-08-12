Local, international partnerships ongoing to help hurricane victims

Immediately following the passage of Hurricane Dorian nearly one year ago, many Grand Bahamians, along with others from various international organizations sprang into action, to assist persons severely impacted by Dorian’s wrath.

One such grouping was the Grand Bahama Cyclists Association that came to the aid and continues to assist families with their rebuilding efforts.

According to Grand Bahamian resident Ricardo Major, a member of the association, the lack of tools and equipment was a challenge for the group in fulfilling their community service efforts.

However, thanks to the generosity of a number of persons, they received much-needed supplies to continue to carry out their work, he informed.

“Following Dorian, having not been so adversely affected by the storm; I sheltered about 10 persons in my home. I just went right out, immediately after, just trying to see how I could assist, knowing that schools would be closed for a while. I wanted to see how I could assist residents, either in repairing or cleaning up around their yards.

“We started off just doing that. Other members of the Grand Bahama Cyclists Association assisted me, whereby, we went on the roof tops of houses, putting tarpaulin up and etcetera. Dr. Silvia Bateman, who is a part of our cycle club, and Mr. Dave Noble, both of who are residents here on Grand Bahama, helped to bring in supplies. They have also been supporting me on the ground, doing work here on Grand Bahama.

“Dave would have flown in a photographer, Raul Torres from the United States, to make a small donation of tool supplies. Out of that, Torres represented us in The United States to some agencies,” revealed Major.

As a result, Major said that he received a call from one of the entities, expressing interest in assisting with the local efforts.

“I was actually doing some volunteer service, when I received a call from Mary Donworth of United Way. We engaged in several calls, where she wanted to find out what the program was about; what it is that I was doing, in terms of assisting our neighbors on the island.

“She ascertained enough information for her to represent our group, to see how they could assist us. One of the ways that we told them, that they could really assist was not with so much material, but really helping people to get repairs done.

“And so, actually tools and equipment we needed, to get our jobs done,” Major explained.

He continued that thanks to Donworth as well as others at United Way, and Maria Rodriguez of Youth Corp US, there was a large donation of tools.

“They were really able to come together to see how they could assist us in maintaining and advancing this program to be able to assist our neighbors, offering a community service with the tools that we needed.

“We are so excited about all of these partners.”

Major shared also, that the work he and the entire group commenced immediately following the passage of Dorian, continues.

Questioned on average, how many households were assisted by their service so far, he responded: “Already, we have done a physical check and we have touched just over 50 homes, whether it was just taking down sheetrock, putting up tarpaulin or cleaning the yard.

“These homes ranged from Deadman’s Reef, Eight Mile Rock, and Hepburn Town, to Freeport. We have not gotten to High Rock yet, but we are looking forward to going there. We have an entire self-sustained work environment, meaning that we have a full trailer with a generator and all of the tools that we need to be able to go into any community that may not have power, and just assist them in doing this work,” Major said.

He reiterated that the donated equipment was much-needed, because it makes it much easier for the team to work.

“We can also have more persons working and using the tools, once we get out there. We are all excited.

“I would like to say thanks much to all of my partners, some wonderful friends, Dr. Silvia Bateman, David Noble; all the members of the Grand Bahama Cyclist Club, who have come in and assisted; Raul Torres, Mary Donworth, Maria Rodriguez; and The Home Depot that assisted us with getting all of the supplies in.

“On behalf of all of the Bahamian people that will be able to benefit from the repair work, that we will be able to do, thank you. Thank you all for partnering with us and seeing the worth in doing this with us,” concluded Major.