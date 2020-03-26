Local Christian Council complying with Emergency Orders

SERVICE OUTSIDE –As local churches adhere to the Emergency Orders imposed by the government to practice social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19, members were pictured at safe distances in the parking lot Sunday morning, as they worshiped. (PHOTO COURTESY OF DEREK CARROLL)

The Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC) addressed the religious community’s response to the global health threat of the Coronavirus or COVID19. Representatives held a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God.

GBCC President Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart told this daily that he met with other members of the GBCC to discuss the effects of the virus on operations of local churches.

“And of course, church denominational leaders would have met with the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) also and the conclusion that we’ve come to from both of these meetings is that the church will cooperate with directives that the government is proposing,” he said.

One of those proposed directives is postponing church gatherings or large gatherings for the next two weeks.

“So, I think, most pastors and denominations have agreed for the next two weeks that churches will not be gathering, at least not in large gatherings.”

A small number of churches met and gave final directives on what will be happening for the next two weeks.

He furthered that the GBCC is encouraging church leaders to cooperate with the guidelines put forth by the government and Ministry of Health, as everyone strives to protect themselves and each other.

“The way that we conduct ourselves is to make sure protect ourselves and one another,” he said.

Rev. Lockhart noted that after those two weeks, the GBCC will meet again to determine the way forward in continuing to worship and serve God, “To receive instruction from God’s word and to fellowship.”

He furthered that the GBCC is in agreement to cooperate with the protocols put forward regarding COVID-19 and encourage others to do the same.

“We also want to encourage all believers, all churches and all of us as Bahamians to be praying and praying for God’s protection. We believe that God will continue to protect us and continue to keep us. Let’s continue to do our part to be responsible,” he said. This, he added, includes practicing certain sanitary measures daily such as washing hands with soap, self-isolating when sick, and contacting physicians regarding medical concerns.

Rev. Lockhart expressed that he prays for God’s healing power upon the people and believes that if the public continues to exercise good practices and common sense, everyone should be alright.

“Let’s continue to pray for those persons that have contracted or have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, pray for their speedy recovery and healing in the name of Jesus Christ, and that there will be no further spread,” he said.

Rev. Lockhart finally reiterated that the GBCC will continue to partner with the government, church leaders and the community.