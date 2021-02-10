Local businessman opens $3M plaza

OFFICIALLY OPENED – The newly constructed Brickhouse Plaza was officially opened on Monday, February 8, as proprietors Lloyd (fourth left) and Charlene (fifth right) Rolle’s granddaughter cut the ribbon to the facility following a brief opening ceremony. Family, friends and well-wishers gathered with the proprietors and their immediate family (center). Also pictured are Bishop Godfrey and Lady Iris Williams, (first and second left) and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama (third left). (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Local investors continue to show confidence in the island’s economy, the latest demonstration being that of businessman Lloyd Rolle, president of Brickhouse Construction.

Rolle officially opened a $3 million shopping plaza Monday (February 8).

The multiple square feet facility (grounds of Old Circle Mall) is expected to house a number of small businesses, including a Food Court.

Present for the grand opening, along with Rolle’s supportive family, were Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama; Leader of the Official Opposition, Philip “Brave” Davis; and Opposition National Chairman, Senator Fred Mitchell.

Lewis, who served as guest speaker, congratulated Rolle and his family for the bold financial step.

Noting that he was pleased that the sizable investment was made by “a son of the local soil,” Lewis said that Rolle utilized his God given talents to achieve new heights.

“This beautiful facility comprises some 21,000 square feet and some 20 shop spaces, representing an investment of some $3 million. I must also point out the fact that the owner, Mr. Lloyd Rolle, was the major contractor and the edifice was constructed at a rapid pace.

“This facility, I am made to understand, will house a beauty salon, a sports lounge, drug pharmacy, bakery and the Hungry Man’s Café, among other stores. This location is indeed perfect as it is centrally located, and I am sure that this will encourage others to do likewise,” Lewis said.

“This speaks volumes to the confidence that Bahamians have in The Bahamas.

“We welcome foreign investors to come to The Bahamas, but when we do it for ourselves it speaks volumes. I want to encourage all to support your local investors. This $ 3 million could have gone elsewhere, but it was put in this community. I want to urge you to support Mr. Rolle in this very important venture,” said the minister.

To the new investor, Lewis said: “Grand Bahama will be bigger, better and stronger because of persons like you, through the grace of the Almighty God.”

Davis also commended Rolle for his continued confidence in the island’s economy. “In the midst of a situation that many would easily describe as hopeless, where despair can easily set in, Rev. Lloyd Rolle, with his wife (Charlene) on his side took a leap of faith.

“He, a local contractor, has stepped forward and demonstrated great hope, resilience and confidence in the people of Grand Bahama by investing in his future, while significantly contributing to this island’s post-hurricane recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“I applaud you Mr. Rolle. You and your team of builders, I wish you all well with this new project,” said Davis.