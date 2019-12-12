Local and international health care workers launch Health Awareness Campaign

COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES AND INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS PARTNER – The Community Health Services of the Public Hospitals Authority, Grand Bahama Health Services have partnered with the International Medical Corps (IMC) for a 10-week health awareness campaign to sensitize residents throughout the island on basic, important health messages. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Maxine Gonzales, Physician, Community Health Services, GBHS; Dr. Janice Edwards-Rowlands, Physician, Community Health Services, GBHS and Dr. Ramzi Benbaba, Medical Coordinator, IMC. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBHS)

For a total of 10 weeks, nearly 40 Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) will travel throughout the length and breadth of the island disseminating vital World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed information, proven beneficial to residents in the aftermath of natural disasters.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) have partnered with the international non-profit organization, International Medical Corps (IMC), to sensitize the public on important aspects of health awareness. Topics include immunization accessibility, post-hurricane concerns, safe water initiatives, sanitation and accessibility to mental health and psychosocial support.

As the venture is part of the GBHS’ Population Health Improvement Programme Community Health Services Department, Dr. Maxine Gonzales shared a synopsis of the initiative, during a recent interview.

“The Grand Bahama Health Services, Community Health Services and the International Medical Corps (IMC) are conducting a Health Awareness Campaign among residents of Grand Bahama, under the guidance of the Public Hospitals Authority and the Ministry of Health.

“This programme started on November 25 and will take place for about 10 weeks, scheduled to continue until February 13, 2020,” Dr. Gonzales explained. “The trained CHVs, who will be identified by their attire, as they will be adorned in IMC T-shirts, will be sharing these messages throughout Grand Bahama. After receiving permission from intended audiences, the CHVs will share this information in homes and public gatherings, for example, church groups.”

She added that the objective of the campaign is to implement strategies that will reduce the risk of disease, assess and provide psychosocial support and maximize community health in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“The campaign will inform residents about important World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed messages. These messages have been shown to improve overall health and include topics such as vaccinations and immunization accessibility. Other topics include safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), as well as mental health and psychosocial support,” she noted.

According to Dr. Ramzi Benbaba, IMC Medical Coordinator, the non-profit organization is pleased to partner with the Public Hospitals Authority in this initiative as well as others while on the island, following Dorian’s passing.

“IMC has been here since September 19 to support the Public Hospitals Authority for the community health, in general. We are very glad about the quality of collaboration that we have here. The support that we are receiving from the PHA is great, which enables us to work here so easily,” acknowledged Dr. Benbaba.

He added that one component of their intervention is to support the PHA and implement the health awareness programme. “This, I believe, is a new approach for the PHA for health promotion; for the volunteers to go door-to-door and share the message of health awareness.”

According to Dr. Benbaba, there are three aspects of the awareness campaign that are particularly important, especially post-Hurricane Dorian. “The major aim of this project is to ensure that the population is aware of the easiest and simplest preventative measures to avoid serious complications and diseases.

“We have completed the training of the trainers and now all of the staff are on board and have started the sensitizations.

“The programme will encompass the entire City of Freeport as well as both the eastern and western ends of the island,” acknowledged Dr. Benbaba.

He noted that the International Medical Corps is an international medical organization. It has been in existence since 1981 and is currently working worldwide in more than 60 countries, providing medical relief to all persons in need after a natural disaster, including helping in armored conflicts and outbreaks.

“It (IMC) is based in the United States but now we also have a major office in Croatia, Europe and in the United Kingdom. From them we are supporting our operations in 60 countries all over the world, mainly in Africa, Asia and here in The Caribbean.

“We provide free medial care, in all cases because we are a non-profit organization. Other than medical health we also provide mental health psychosocial support, as well as protection services for vulnerable people especially for children and pregnant women,” Dr. Benbaba shared.

“Another component of our mission is the WASH (Water, Sanitation and Health) programme, where we also provide safe drinking water. This, we believe is also a major part of promoting good health. We have this component in our project here as well.

“Here in Grand Bahama, we have three aspects of intervention to support the PHA – to retrieve the provision of primary health care in all of the eastern ends and, for that we are supporting High Rock Clinic. We are providing a temporary structure, under a tent, which is fully equipped.

“We also have a waste management system, where we are incinerating medical waste on site and providing water supplies for all of the communities.

“We are very glad to be here, and the PHA is making it so easy for us. They are really collaborating and proactive; we have a very close collaboration. Hopefully, we will stay here and succeed in extending our contract until June 2020 to have another six months presence here, to complete the access of intervention,” concluded the IMC Medical Coordinator.