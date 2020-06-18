Lloyd: ‘National exams were never cancelled’ 

JEFFREY LLOYD Minister of Education

The national examinations, BJC and BGCSE, were never cancelled, merely postponed.

So, said the Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd Tuesday (June 16) afternoon, during his contribution to the 202/2021 Budget Debate.

Reiterating what he as well as Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis continued to state since the closure of all schools Monday, March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he emphasized “the examinations were postponed, not cancelled."

“Mr. Speaker, the national examinations are the gauge by which our students’ academic performances are measured locally and internationally.

“In light of this, last school year saw another successful execution of the Grade Level Assessment Tests (GLAT), Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations. I am most pleased to report that the number of students receiving five A's or more in the BJC Examination, last year increased by 114 percent.

“As is customary, students’ outstanding performances in the BJC and BGCSE examinations were celebrated nationally on February 3 of this year.

“Mr. Speaker, the issue of the 2020 National Exit Exams continues to be a contentious point of national discussion. Unfortunately, the pandemic which has adversely gripped the world, has seriously impacted the operations of the Exam Center.

“To date, some 10,659 candidates are registered to write the BJC’s and 5,999 candidates are registered to write the BGCSE’s.

“Those exams were scheduled to start on March 30. Keep that in mind, because schools ended on March 17 and so, it was two weeks before exams started that we stopped face-to-face instruction, even though school continued.

“However, the COVID-19 crisis brought the administration of the examinations to a halt, temporarily. The exams were postponed, not cancelled. The prime minister in one of his addresses said, ‘the exams are postponed; not cancelled.’ In this House of Assembly, I said, the exams are postponed, not cancelled,” noted the minister.

However, he added, the Grade Level Assessment Tests (GLAT) which are national examinations provided to third and sixth graders have, this year, been cancelled.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. The 2020 Grade Level Assessment Tests (GLAT) have been cancelled. However, after careful analysis and collaboration with local and international stakeholders in education, weighing the pros and cons, the ministry has decided that it would be in the best interest of our Bahamian high school students to sit their BJC’s and BGCSE’s beginning on July 13, 2020.

“The date when that was announced, would have given students an additional six weeks of preparation time. The prime minister announced it on a Thursday, six weeks from that date. Those students would have had preparation time which would be equal, for those who have gone to university, a half a semester.

“Do not forget, we said the exams were postponed, not cancelled. I continue to repeat that postponed, not cancelled,” expressed Lloyd.

Additionally, he noted that his ministry has and continues to make the necessary provisions to ensure that the students sitting the national examinations are provided with all possible resources to perform well on the tests, as long as they continue to do their part to ensure their success during the closure of face-to-face school interaction.

“Accordingly, the Ministry of Education through its staff want to make sure that every student who is registered to sit the exam have the opportunity to do so. It is only fair; it is a social right. We realize that it is a right that should not be denied. Doing so will not come without challenges, but the examinations should be administered in the best interest of our students.

“While we are aware that this was a particularly demanding year for many, the decision to conduct the exams were grounded in following factors: The country has now moved into Phase 4; the government’s plan indicates that national examinations could have been held as early as Phase 3.

“Our obligation is always to provide a service for which clients have paid and have a reasonable expectation to receive,” he noted.

“Students require credentials to compete for places in the labor market or to further their educational pursuits. Our operational capacity, especially the physical distancing requirement, makes it nearly impossible to hold the examinations during the fall term as some may have suggested.

“The Examination and Assessment Division issued revised BJC and BGCSE Timetables to examination centers this past Monday (June 15).”

Also, he noted that the new deadline for the submission of Coursework is Friday, July 24. Examination dates, once again are: BJC Monday, July 13 through Wednesday, August 5, 2020; while BGCSE examinations will take place Monday, July 13 through Friday, August 14, 2020.

New individual timetables will be issued to all candidates by July 1, where they can be collected from their respective schools.

“Again, students, you are encouraged to continue to prepare for the examinations. The ministry is committed to offering as much assistance as possible through the Virtual Learning Platform, which will provide review content for both the BJC and BGCSE examinations, which began Monday, June 15.

“Additionally, the one-on-one (the Learning Management System for the Virtual School) pre-tests for skills in the subject areas is also available to students.

“The results of these pre-tests at the BJC and BGCSE levels shows students the areas the areas of their strengths and weaknesses and will help teachers identify the areas they need to capitalize on, to assist their students. During these exams there will be safety protocol,” acknowledged the minister.