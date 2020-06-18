Lewis shares financial  assistance breakdown 

IRAM LEWIS Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction

While the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction continues to coordinate rebuilding and reconstruction efforts in Abaco and Grand Bahama, portfolio minister Iram Lewis said his team is about fostering hope, preparedness, restoration and rebuilding for the entire country.

“My 2020/21 budget contribution as Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction is about hope, preparedness, restoration and rebuilding.

“As an island nation we live in a hurricane zone. We have an awesome task of preparing this country for the next disaster and rebuilding for the future,” Lewis said in his recent 2020/2021 budget contribution.

“When the government, last year, established the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction it was done to bring new focus to how we handle disasters. The purpose is not to replace or intrude on the operations of other relevant government ministries.

“My ministry is to lead in coordinating work in disaster zones through the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA); and it is the lead entity in ensuring appropriate measures are in place for hurricane and disaster preparedness through the work of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Our work is through a focused and collaborative approach.

“The 2020/21 Budget makes provisions for funding the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction (DPMR), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), as indicated in the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure presented to the House of Assembly.”

In disclosing the overall recurrent expenditure to his ministry, which now stands at over $11,236,100.00, the minister explained: “This amount is broken down as follows, Operational Expenses (for NEMA) $500,000.00; Debris Management (by the DRA) $10,000,000; Disaster Reconstruction Authority $200,000.00; remaining items under head 75 allocated to the ministry: $536,100.00.”

In terms of capital expenditures, Lewis noted that the allocation for his ministry amounted to $6,500,000.00. Further broken down, the figure accounts for the National Disaster Recovery Project, $2,000,000.00; Hurricane Precautions, $1,000,000.00; Acquisition of Transportation Equipment (Land), $500,000.00, and, Minor Capital Projects: $3,000,000.

The total budgetary allocation (recurrent and capital) for the Ministry and its agencies is $17,736,100.00

“Since the creation of my ministry, we have worked aggressively on developing preparation for and response to disasters.”

In that vein, Lewis said his ministry in conjunction with the United Nations Development Program, and, the University of the West Indies engaged in a workshop in February of this year, which comprised of over 50 persons encompassing various government ministries and departments, the private sector and the University of The Bahamas, to discuss meaningful approaches to developing a policy framework on resilient recovery.

“In summary, the policy framework focuses on effective recovery planning and operations to enhance resilient development. The framework will also reference the institutional arrangements that must be in place to achieve desired outcomes.

“Last week we received the first draft of the Resilient Recovery Framework. This document will be shared for discussion with a group of participants from the February workshop.”

Five goals were identified as focal points for the framework, which Lewis noted included, Safety and Security Access to Infrastructure and Services; Community Engagement and Partnership; Livelihoods Development; Economic Institutional and Capacity Development.

“As my ministry and relevant stakeholders advance the framework through various stages of development, I intend to provide the public with updates,” he said.

An architect by profession, Lewis noted that based on extensive research on how country should build back better and stronger, in light of Dorian’s wrath, his ministry continues to research alternatives and amendments to the current building codes for the country.

“In addition to several trips to areas affected by Hurricane Dorian, I assembled a group of professionals, comprising, architects, engineers, and contractors to discuss the way forward on revising our building codes.

“As an architect, and without any in-depth analysis but subject to cursory assessment during my initial tour of islands and cays impacted by the storm, we concluded that a review of the building codes was necessary to ensure homes, businesses, roads, bridges, and other structures built, could withstand the force of super storms.

“The meeting with the team of professionals was fruitful in providing insights on measures to ensure building standards are not compromised.

“It also brought to light that more inspectors are needed to ensure compliance in the industry.

“In addition to the meeting, we led two separate delegations of professionals to areas severely affected by the storm Abaco and East Grand Bahama, including Sweetings Cay. A report on the tour was produced by Craig Delancy, former Director of Building Control, Ministry of Public Works and Utilities.

“The report concluded the current building codes, which are similar to the State of Florida, were regarded as adequate when closely examining some of the structures destroyed by the hurricane. In some instances, the homes destroyed by Dorian were the consequence of age, and non-compliance to the building code. The application of hurricane clips and steel, for example, were not in compliance with prescribed procedures. Failure to comply with building codes, and the application of illicit practices, in most instances, will be exposed by the impact of super storms. Technical experts were of the view that enforcement was lacking, and this may have resulted from the lack of adequate human resources.

“Nevertheless, it is my view that some revisions of the building codes, and, increasing the number of building inspectors, will be necessary to enhance penalties assigned to infractions. This ongoing discussion between the ministry, government agencies, and relevant stakeholders is expected to yield positive results for the way forward,” concluded Lewis.