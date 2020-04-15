Lengthy closure of businesses concerns GB Chamber of Commerce president

GREGORY LARODA GB Chamber of Commerce, President

The reopening of businesses in Grand Bahama depends on residents, said president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC), Greg Laroda.

The GBCC’s chief was responding to this daily’s question of how the imposed closure of non-essential service businesses, due to the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic, was affecting the already hard-hit economy in Grand Bahama.

A prolonged shutdown of local businesses could leave lasting changes in the shopping landscape.

“Businesses that are closed, and, not considered to be providing essential products or services will remain closed, during the curfews and lockdowns. When they will be allowed to reopen, depends on all of us.

“We need to practice social distancing, follow the policies put in place by the government on advice from the competent medical authorities, and, conduct widespread testing and tracking of positive cases so that we can isolate and treat as necessary. How well we do that will determine when this is behind us and when these businesses will be given the green light to reopen,” said Laroda.

“How much assistance they require along with how much is provided, will determine if they reopen. The sooner we can get this behind us the better the chances for all. The longer it drags out, the greater the negative impact for all,” he added.

It is Laroda’s belief that getting beyond the pandemic sooner, rather than later, is key to the economic recovery.

“Remember for some of these businesses, they still have fixed expenses such as mortgage or rent, basic utilities, license fees and staff; even if reduced.

“If we don’t get past this soon, the help may be too little and too late for some of them. Having said that, for those that will survive, they can use all the assistance that is available to them. So, we will need the government, the GBPA, NGOs and any other help that we can get for them,” said the Chamber president.



Pointing out that, in his view, Grand Bahama’s economy cannot sustain itself under these conditions, Laroda said, like was done in the past, the attention must be turned to the industrial sector to carry the island through.

Additionally, he noted that government must maintain staff levels and create new employment by starting infrastructural projects that can keep money circulating in the economy.

“We don’t know how long before the world starts to reopen its boarders or when we would feel confident enough to welcome them back to our shores. We have to get ahead of this pandemic and be ready when the world is ready to open,” Laroda said.

“This pandemic highlights the need for us to diversify our economy, especially in the area of farming and doing a better job at feeding ourselves. When it is over, The Bahamas will still be one of the best destinations to cruise to and visit. So, we cannot turn our backs on tourism. We have to address the airport situation and get more hotel rooms online in preparation for growth,” he suggested.

Laroda is of the opinion that in the aftermath of COVID-19 on GB, depending on how long it takes to pass, a number of businesses will become causalities.

“However,” he added, “we will (also) witness a number of new startups. For the new startups, if they are COVID-19 specific, e.g. production of masks, they would have to diversify and offer additional products if they are to remain in business and stay relevant for the long-term.

“For any business to obtain longevity, it must continue to improve the product and service offerings, and, convince the public through marketing that there is a need that product or service.

For businesses, in general, to survive on GB especially those in retail, we need to be able to attract new residents to the island and encourage those that have left, to return.

“The easiest way to accomplish this is, by providing opportunities for employment and foreign investment.

It is time for us to stop talking about improving the ease of doing business in The Bahamas, and, GB and just make it easy to do business for all investors, foreign and domestic,” Laroda stated.

He added that with every crisis comes opportunities and sometimes crisis happens to advance progress.

Laroda noted that retail businesses in the USA, across the globe and at home were suffering prior to Dorian or COVID-19 and most of them saw companies like Amazon and online shopping, as their enemies.

“Companies that adapted, survived and those that did not, failed or continue to struggle. The world is changing, and we have to change with it. Just look at companies like Kodak and Blockbusters as examples of what happens when we do not change, and, Amazon as to what can happen when we do change. There was a time when Amazon only sold books,’ he said.

“Online shopping is here now and it is not going anywhere anytime soon, if at all. For these companies that are popping up now, I would say, continue to improve your product and services and your business will last. The service you provide to a desperate people may work now, but what happens when we all have more options?

“Remember a thirsty man in the desert will crawl towards a mirage and when he reaches it, he would be willing to drink sand if that is all that he finds there. But if given a choice not only would he prefer water, he would want a good quality water,” Laroda added.

No one knows exactly when this crisis will be over, Laroda said, but noted that it must be understood that there is no magic button to press or switch to flip and see the economy rebound.

“I believe the road will be long and somewhat slow, with some areas recovering faster than others. For our economy to recover, we must get people back to work. I believe on GB, the industrial sector can recover sooner than most, followed by construction. The government must look at what can be done to encourage or assist the industrial sector to return to full operation and even increase operations or production levels.

“We must have discussions with the major companies and find out what we can do to assist, e.g. what can we do to assist the GB Shipyard to be more competitive and attract more business? Would relaxing the ban on one-time use plastics help Polymers?

“What can we do to encourage PharmaChem and Buckeye to grow their operations on the island? What we lose in one area as a government, we can gain in others, as we get more people on jobs and being productive,” said the GBCC chief.

In the area of construction, he added, “we need to see what needs to be done to get the insurance money flowing faster, so that businesses and communities can start and, in some areas, continue the rebuilding and recovery process post Dorian.

“The government should also look at what infrastructural projects they can start, that will result in more people going back to work and money circulating in the economy. There are still a lot of schools and government buildings that need repairing, on the island.

“Tourism, I suspect, will be among the last to recover on the island. No telling when the cruise industry will recover. As countries across the world start to open their boarders and we have the confidence to open ours, as far as the hotel industry is concerned here on GB, we still have the GBI airport to address so that we can accommodate international airlifts. And, we need to bring online more hotel rooms,” he shared.

Laroda said that now more than ever, there is a need for stakeholders to be talking to each other.

“The plan we may have had in place prior to COVID-19 cannot continue to be the same plan we use moving forward. We need to welcome ideas from all sectors and then develop the best plan to move forward with, but we cannot take forever to this. We must find a way to change the tires, while the plane is still in the air and repair the runway before it lands,” Laroda said.