Laroda concerned about survival of businesses

CONCERNED – President of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, Greg Laroda lamented the country’s economic situation , noting that a lot of businesses in the country, especially in Grand Bahama, would not continue to exist under the current curfew and lockdown measure, due to COVID-19. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The implementation of measures outlined in Phase 1b of the government’s ‘Measured Plan for reopening the Economy’ will assist in jump starting commercial activity, particularly in Grand Bahama, opined Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President Greg Laroda.

Despite that observation, though, in an exclusive interview with The Freeport News, recently, Laroda lamented the situation in Grand Bahama. He said that a lot of businesses in the country, especially in Grand Bahama, would not continue to exist under the current curfew and lockdown measure, due to COVID-19.

“Some of these businesses, if they are not back up and running soon, it is going to be too late for them because we were struggling on Grand Bahama even before (Hurricane) Dorian,” Laroda added.

“We were struggling from as far back as 9/11, when the United States shutdown their boarders and did not allow travel. We know that the majority of our visitors come from the United States and so, we started to struggles since then. In 2004 we had Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne; in 2005 we had Wilma.

“In 2008 we had the world recession and then when we moved forward, we come to where we had Hurricane Matthew and then Dorian, which was the end of all storms in September of last year,” he noted.

Laroda said that Grand Bahama is, obviously, still trying to recover from Dorian.

“A lot of folks have not completed repairs, haven’t reopened their businesses even, and then along came COVID-19 in the midst of this and we do not know how long this is going to last.

“There was not too much of a reserve for many of these businesses to call on and so, they are already in a financial situation where they are struggling but they are trying to hold on until we pass this. But, they can only hold on for so long without reserves and resources,” said Laroda.

He added that it is time now to manage the crisis and see how all businesses can reopen safely.

“I am all for the curfews and the shutdown of all public gatherings, but in terms of the small to medium sized businesses that are struggling, some of them that are not considered to be essential. However, they provide support services to the essential businesses.

“We need those types of businesses to reopen because what I find is that the essential businesses, in a lot of cases, are being forced to order things from overseas that they would have normally purchased from other (local) businesses, such as office supplies and the like.

“That is not doing anything for our economy, nor is it putting people to work in our economy. And so, to the extent that we can open some more of these businesses, where we are still exercising social distancing, and all of the protocols in terms of wearing (personal protective equipment) PPEs, I think we need to look at that and look at the islands individually, and, see what is best for each of those islands,” Laroda suggested.

Has the Chamber experienced an increase of business persons (small to medium sized) in particular, approaching the organization for assistance and recommendations amid COVID-19. Laroda answered: “What we have done, in addition to the plea of encouraging businesses to communicate with the Chamber, is to put together short surveys that focus where we are at, with specific questions to the business community.

“We have been getting good response from that. We did one shortly after Dorian and then we did a follow-up this year. We just recently completed one about a week ago, where we asked some questions specific to the corona virus and what impact that is having.

“From what we see with the survey, it is having a major impact on a lot of businesses, especially as it relates to them being able to retain their employees. We have been getting good responses from those surveys and yes, there are some folks that contact us otherwise as well. They mainly want to find out where they can get help and to let us know the situation that they are in; their specific needs. We try to provide them with guidance, as we can.”

Laroda pointed that presently, the Chamber’s physical building is closed. However, staff members are working from home.

“Persons are still able to communicate with us through social media, through Facebook. Our phone lines still work as well, and we have a website,” concluded Laroda.

Laroda was recently appointed to the Economic Recovery Committee, which is co-chaired by Acting Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson and businessman Ken Kerr, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Providence Advisors.

The task of the committee, as mandated by the Government of The Bahamas, is to put forth viable suggestions and recommendations via the Cabinet for the long-term recovery of the economy of The Bahamas. Such recommendations are expected to include, but are not limited to small business recovery, development and job creation.