Landlords skeptical of PM’s rental decree

RENTAL ASSISTANCE – The rental assistance programme recently announced by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, is drawing skepticism from some landlords. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OPM)

The recent announcement of rental assistance for residents, whose incomes have been impacted negatively by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), maybe sitting well with some. However, several landlords expressed skepticism about the programme, to The Freeport News.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced Monday (April 27) that renters who qualify, will have a portion of their rent deferred for three months.

The prime minister emphasized that the assistance programme is only for those whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in good standing with their landlords.

Landlord Alexander Walker said that while the programme sounds good, he remains “iffy” about it.

“My tenants are in good standing with me,” said the four-plex property owner.

“However, right now, three of the main bread winners are not working. I understand that they have to pay 60 percent of the rent and have the remainder deferred, but I still have to pay mortgage. And yes, I heard the prime minister say the banks are open to offering some help to us, but there is always a lot of red tape with these kinds of things,” Walker added.

In his communication Monday, Dr. Minnis pointed out that programme is limited to residential rentals. To qualify for the programmme, the prime minister said that individuals will have to provide documentation to their landlord.

“Those who qualify for this programme will be able to defer – or in other words to postpone – a portion of their rent payment for the next three months. Landlords will be required to defer 40 percent of rent due per month for this three-month period, beginning with the month of April, 2020.

“Landlords will not for the three-month period be able to evict tenants who were in good standing prior to April. Landlords will not be able to disconnect the electricity or water for tenants who were in good standing prior to April,” said the prime minister.

“This means, for example, that if an individual’s rent is $800 per month, they will be required to pay $480 per month over the next three months. The remainder will be deferred or postponed. At the end of the three-month period, individuals will have 12 months to pay back the deferred amount.

“This means that individuals will have to pay the unpaid rent back to the landlord but will have a full calendar year to do so. I point out again, that landlords will not be able to evict any tenant who was in good standing as of March of this year. That means that there should be no evictions between now and the end of June, unless the tenant had been already legally eligible for eviction before April.

“I want to be very clear. This is not permission for individuals not to pay their rent. I advise those who are still able to pay their full rent to do so,” said the nation’s leader.

He said also that it is also important to recognize that landlords depend on rental payments for their own income and often, to pay off their bank mortgages on the rental properties.

“This is why those rental payments can be deferred, but they cannot be eliminated,” he emphasized.

Additionally, the prime minister disclosed that commercial banks have indicated they are open to deferring the mortgage payments on rental properties to the extent that landlords are affected by this programme.

Walker noted that he will work with his tenants, but the matter with the bank for his property mortgage, is another issue.

Property manager Joan Dames was not so understanding.

She maintained that many of the tenants in the complex she manages are, “on time with their rent, but with most of them having minimum wage jobs and being temporarily out of work … I see this as a problem."

“For them (tenants) paying 60 percent, and, then having a year to pay what is owed… problems, and to add to that we cannot put them out if they in good standing,” noted Dames.

Meanwhile, a number of renters who spoke with this daily under anonymity, are grateful for the reprieve.

“I was wondering if the prime minister was going to do something about rent, after so many businesses had to close because of the virus,” said a female tenant.

The single mother of three said that she is in “good standing” with her rent, however, she was worried about paying for the next month or two.

“I have some money set aside, I was saving for the down payment for my home … but this came up. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get back to work soon and things will work out.”

In the meantime, the prime minister outlined the criteria for renters as it relates to getting assistance from their financial institutions.

“To qualify for this programme, a renter must meet the following criteria – they must be renting residential property inside The Bahamas; they must be paying a monthly rent of $2,000 per month or less; they must be no more than one month in arrears with rent; they must be a Bahamian citizen or legal resident; they must be able to demonstrate that their employment or income stream has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Renters will have to provide the evidence necessary to show that their income has been impacted by COVID-19 and they will have to sign an agreement to repay the amount deferred. This will be mandatory for all landlords for their qualifying renters.

“In due course, I will present the revised order to give effect to this programme. It is my hope that renters and landlords can work together through this unprecedented time to implement this programme with full cooperation by both sides,” said Dr. Minnis.

He noted that landlords may, with the agreement of the renter, decide to provide a bigger deferment amount.

“Qualifying renters can decide that they want a smaller deferment or no deferment at all. I am asking landlords and renters to approach this with understanding and with patience. Many renters are on unemployment assistance and will not have the means to pay full rent. Many landlords have mortgage obligations to meet with the banks for these rental properties. They and other landlords also depend on rental income to take care of themselves and their families.

“The government’s policy is intended to recognize that all parties, including the banks which hold mortgages – have a stake in this matter. I am asking for a sense of national solidarity, personal and collective responsibility and goodwill by all.

“Neither renters nor landlords should seek to take any advantages at this time. The details of the program will be communicated in the coming days. Our (government) primary focus right now is dealing with the health challenges, because of COVID-19; food distribution for the most vulnerable; social and economic assistance and the maintenance of law and order,” stated the prime minister.