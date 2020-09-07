Kiwanians help residents beat the heat

BEAT THE HEAT – Members of the Kiwanis Club of Lucaya distributed free, ice cold water to residents to help them beat the heat, as they waited on long lines outside food stores recently. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KCL)

Residents waiting on long lines outside food stores in the blazing heat had their thirst quenched, when members of the Kiwanis Club of Lucaya distributed free, ice cold water recently.

President of the club Lamardo Bowe said that the gesture was just one of many ways the club aims to give back to the community, in positive and tangible ways.

“Kiwanis is all about service and what we have realized is that a lot of our residents are frustrated with all of the COVID-19 restrictions and having to come out for necessities they sometimes have to endure long lines.

“Many people are standing in line for extended periods of time. We thought we would provide relief for them. So, we wanted to give them a cold bottle of water, where they are able to refresh themselves as they wait in line to get their necessities.

“We have teams at Solomon’s, Sawyer's Fresh Market and Cost Right – the three major stores on the island – giving out free water to the customers, as they wait in line towards getting their groceries,” Bowe explained.

He noted that the response from the recipients was overwhelming, as they truly appreciated the refreshing bottles of water.

“Everyone is so grateful; the responses that we have been receiving is basically that the water hit the spot. This is what Kiwanis is all about; we are all about serving the community.

“During the lockdown it was difficult for us to do hands on projects and so whenever we have the opportunity to make a difference within the community, we take that opportunity and we do so.

“I also want to add that when school resumes we have several of our youth clubs that are in formation and so we will also be doing projects with our young people to get them in the framework of serving the community.

“We will be making contact with persons at the different schools, with the administrators, canvassing for like-minded students so that we can get our youth clubs formed,” added the club president.

Earlier in the summer, the Kiwanis Club of Lucaya also initiated a backyard farming program where they distributed a number of seedlings and plants, free of charge, along with educational material on starting the process of creating their own backyard farms.