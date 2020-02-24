KGBCC officials encourages students to become more environmentally conscious

OLETHEA GARDINER Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee, Co-Chairman

The Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee (KGBCC) encourages local schools to become more environmentally conscious by participating in their new Eco-Schools Programme. The organization recently hosted a mini-workshop where they provided details on the initiative.

KGBC Co-Chairman Olethea Gardiner explained what is expected by participants of the programme.

Gardiner explained that the Eco-Schools International Programme was developed by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) as a response to some of the needs identified at the 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development. The programme’s official start was in 1994, with support of Denmark, Germany, Greece and United Kingdom.

The Eco-Schools Programme is the largest sustainable schools programme in the world, with over 52,000 registered schools in more than 68 countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle-East, Asia, the Caribbean, USA, Mexico and Brazil.

The Eco-Schools Programme recognizes schools that make a commitment to continuously improve their environmental practice. It actively engages students in finding and implementing solutions for local environmental challenges in their schools and surrounding communities, with focus on three core themes – energy, waste and water – along with additional themes added by Eco-Schools Bahamas – biodiversity, healthy living, litter, school grounds, climate change, marine and coast.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in 2013 between the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF), a local non-governmental organization (NGO) based in New Providence, Bahamas and the Keep Grand Bahama Clean (KGBC) Committee,” she said.

Gardiner added that the programme follows a seven-step process, which requires the schools to form an eco-committee, carry out an environmental review of the schools’ campus, create a plan to resolve or improve the problem(s) while being SMART goals, specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, time-bound, monitor and evaluate the programme, link the activities and goals to the existing school curriculum, inform and involve the whole school and community through press releases, media outlets, etc. and create an eco-code that serves as the mission statement.

Awards are given to participating schools at different levels on completion during the programme. The Bronze Award and Silver Award, which are self-assessed awards given to the schools, and prestigious Green Flag award, which is received once the school has completed 2/3 of their goals and are assessed by a committee. The Green Flag is valid for two years and schools have to be re-assessed at that time.

Thirty-three schools registered and 14 are flagged at this time throughout The Bahamas, including Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama and Nassau.

GB has five registered schools and three green flagged schools – Bishop Michael Eldon School, Lucaya International School, and Freeport Gospel Chapel School. The three schools are preparing for the flag renewal process in November 2020.

Gardiner expressed that the KGBC views the programme as a great method to get the entire Grand Bahama community involved in protecting and preserving the environment by way of the youth.

She informed that the KGBC committee was an initiative created in October 2006 to highlight the environmental challenges being experienced on the island of Grand Bahama, while promoting and developing a clean, beautiful and healthy environment, that would benefit the island’s residents, economy and natural resources.

The KGBC programme focuses on educating the wider community on the importance of achieving and/or maintaining a healthy environment and changing the culture of residents in the process on their response to the environment.

The KGBC philosophy advocates that keeping our environment clean and beautiful, should be a way of life, always remembering that our actions today, affect the health and wealth of our people and our natural resources now and for generations to come.

The anticipated outcome of the programme is the realization of a sustainable movement that ends with a local transformation and a nationalistic revolution, as a result of a cultural shift of residents having a greater awareness and regard for their actions or lack thereof towards the environment in all communities on Grand Bahama Island and beyond.

The KGBC motto is “It’s everyone’s responsibility to keep Grand Bahama clean: our lifestyles, our economy and our future depend on it”.

Activities/projects that the KGBC programme has undertaken over the past 13 years include community/beach clean ups; school and civic group presentations and environmental competitions including jingles, photo competitions, trash to treasure competitions; community and company partnerships; public awareness with signage and environmental demonstrations; and eco-school involvements.

For more information persons can follow up on Facebook at www.facebook.com/keepgbclean