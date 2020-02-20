KGBC Workshop promotes the importance of protecting the environment

ECO-EDUCATION – The Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee (KGBCC) hosted a workshop with students from various schools around the island on the importance of recycling and protecting the environment. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee (KGBC) Eco-School hosted a mini-workshop at the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce on Friday, February 14, where they promoted the importance of local youth protecting the environment.

KGBCC Co-Chairperson Olethea Gardiner, during her presentation at the workshop, where she explained the significance of the programme.

The Eco-Schools Programme is the largest sustainable schools’ programme in the world with over 51,000 registered schools in more than 65 countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle-East, Asia, the Caribbean, USA, Mexico and Brazil.

Through a simple, seven-step process Eco-Schools empower children and youth to take action for the environment, while engaging them in fun, action-oriented learning and community outreach. Successful Eco-Schools are awarded the Green Flag.

The Eco-Schools Programme was developed by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in 1994, in response to UN Agenda 21 which calls for reorienting education towards sustainable development. BREEF is the FEE representative for The Bahamas and National Operator for the Eco-Schools Programme.

The Eco-Schools Bahamas Programme is supported in part by the Ministry of Tourism and endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Gardiner stated that the programme is an international rewards programme that promotes good environmental practices.

She told the attendees that the programme allows students to lead the way in keeping the environment clean. “Students you lead the show.”

Gardiner informed that there are many students all over the world who participate in environmentally conscious initiatives, “One example being the Students for Sustainability Group at Townsend High School. This group has taken a stand to keep their community clean. These are all students; they have taken a stance, nobody told them what to do.”

Gardiner furthered that it is important to get more students, parents and other citizens engaged in keeping the environment clean.

Grand Bahama has five schools registered for the Green Flag initiative and three of them already have a Green Flag. “So, we are ahead of the game.”

Gardiner added that they want to add more schools to that list.

“We want every school in Grand Bahama to be an eco-school, and we want every school in Grand Bahama to get a Green Flag,” she said. “The Green Flag is a globally recognized symbol of environmental excellence.”

Gardiner furthered that the committee wants each school to do their part in protecting and preserving the environment. “We all need to have an impact, we all need to have a say.”

She informed that the KGBCC pledges to assist and partner with schools to achieve their environmentally friendly goals. “We work along with you to assure that you have community outreach.”

Gardiner explained that the programme focuses on three main aspects – energy, waste and water. The subgenres of these being biodiversity, litter, school grounds and climate change.

Director, Building and Development Services Nakira Wilchcombe took the opportunity to send a strong message to the students. She expressed that although Grand Bahama is a relatively clean island, residents must put in the work to keep it that way.

“We could not get complacent in our cleanness,” she added. “To this end, the KGBCC has conducted an array of initiatives, including making posters and implementing slogans such as ‘Use a Bin to Put It In,’ to make the public aware and get them involved.”

Wilchcombe noted that the committee wants to continue to encourage the participants to spread the message of keeping the environment clean.

Students from Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy (MSSCA), The Beacon School, Bishop Michael Eldon High School (BMES), Sunland Baptist Academy, Lucayan International School, Freeport Gospel Chapel and Martin Town Primary attended the workshop.

Environmental Conservationist Charmaine Francis-Hall, who founded a recycling initiative post-Hurricane Dorian also spoke during the presentation.

Hall explained that after seeing all the plastic water bottles gathering on the island following the storm, she realized how important it was to recycle.

She noted that the initiative was well received. “I didn’t expect for it to grow to the magnitude it did.”

Since starting her protect and preserve initiative, Hall has spoken to various schools such as BMES, Walter Parker Primary School, Freeport Gospel Chapel Primary School and Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

Hall commended all the schools that have successfully collected their plastic bottles to prevent them from entering the local landfills.

She noted the programme has collected thousands of water bottles since it began.

Hall added that Sunland alone collected about 20,000 plastic bottles over the duration of two weeks in November 2019. “It has definitely surpassed all of my expectations in just five months.”

Hall also revealed that although the efforts have been successful, the recycling initiative does face several challenges, including timely collection, warehouse storage and funding.

Despite these challenges, she added, the programme will continue to ensure the protection and preservation of the environment for future generations. “We must continue to spread the word on recycling as an initiative.”