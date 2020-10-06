Kelly’s opens its doors 400 days after Dorian

BACK IN BUSINESS – Four hundred days after Hurricane Dorian totally destroyed Kelly’s Ltd., Freeport, management and staff opened the store on Monday (October 5). Pictured at right is Lynn Lowe, Managing Director. Pictured in the insert is Robert Haley, Paint Department Supervisor. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Four hundred days after Hurricane Dorian totally destroyed Kelly’s Ltd., Freeport, residents returned in droves to the store on Monday (October 5) not only to get a first-hand view of the newly renovated facility but to spend a few dollars.

Managing Director of Kelly’s Lynn Lowe said that it’s "hashtag (#) comeback."

“It has been 400 days since Dorian took our entire store out by about six feet of water. We literally lost everything in the store, so everything you are looking at here today is brand new,” Lowe told this daily in an interview Saturday (October 3).

“While we were down and out, we decided to renovate, and, now the flooring is all into one; there are no more ramps; all new fixtures; and all new fittings.

“True Value, our partner, designed the entire store layout for us, so everything you see was designed by them,” she added.

More importantly, Lowe said Kelly’s kept all of its staff. “We have 111 staff members now. We had 125 prior and since the storm, but a few of them left the island.

“No one was terminated. We kept everybody working. They were here from day one to assist and everything you see here, except for the construction part of it, was done by our staff.

“So, nothing could have ever happened without them,” Lowe said, vouching for the value of the company employees.

Noting that the building material section opened three weeks after the storm, Lowe said that that was the company’s main stay.

“Basically, allowing us to stay in business. If you’ve been over there, it’s a little hardware store in there. So, we were able to keep some of the stuff flowing for people who needed tools and other items.

“That’s going to continue over there, the little store, for contractors who come in at 7:00 in the morning,” she disclosed.

As for improvements in the event of another storm, Lowe said: “The floors of the store have been poured up about two additional feet, and there is provision to seal the entire outside of the building so that it is flood resistant. That does not mean water won’t get in, but it would minimize the amount and the damage.”

The renovation dollar amount was not quoted, because the project is not 100 percent complete. However, Lowe said: “It’s significant, but (not likely) without True Value as our partner. They’ve assisted us greatly.”

Supervisor of the Paint Department, Robert Haley, said it feels great to be back in the store.

“It was a long process getting back after Dorian, which did a great deal of damage in the main store. We had a lot of work ahead of us, an, at one point we thought that it would have been difficult and we would not have re-opened. But, we stuck with it and we did what we could and had to do to get here,” said Haley.

He added that what is most impressive is that none of the staff was terminated.

“We are thankful that Ms. Lowe and the company were able to keep all of us employed. She didn’t let anyone go. We had some that left, but she did not let anybody go. She held on to all of the staff, because this is a family-oriented business.

“And so, she did everything she possibly could to keep us, So, it’s great to be back,” he said.