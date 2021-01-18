Justin Seymour back in court on attempted abduction charge

BACK IN COURT – Twenty-four-year-old Justin Seymour was back before the court on Friday, January 15, where he was once again charged with attempting to abduct a child. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Four days after he was arraigned on two counts of attempted child stealing, 24-year-old Justin Seymour was back before the court on Friday, January 15. He was once again charged with attempting to abduct a child.

Seymour, appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1, did so without legal representation.

On his first appearance on Tuesday, January12, Attorney Wendall Smith was present.

Ferguson informed the defendant that Smith may make contact with her, noting that her books are open and he would be free to have access to the court’s proceedings in his absence.

Meanwhile, she questioned the defendant if he understood what was being said, to which he responded: “Yes ma’am.”

The resident of Arden Forest was informed by Magistrate Ferguson that he was charged with one count of attempted child stealing. She continued by informing the defendant that it was alleged that he on January 7, 2021, did attempt to steal a minor, an eight-year-old female from Walter Parker Primary School.

Questioned if he heard and understood the charge before him, Seymour answered: “Yes ma’am.”

She continued: “You do not have to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. The law says that this charge will be tried as a preliminary inquiry (PI).”

She explained to him that the purpose of holding a PI is to determine whether there is a case to answer on the evidence. She again questioned the defendant whether he understood, to which he again responded: “Yes ma’am.”

She further explained that if there is in fact, a case to answer based on the evidence the court will be minded or by law, to refer the matter to the Supreme Courts where a trial will continue.

He was asked if he understood. Seymour replied: “Yes ma’am.”

Due to the serious nature of the offence, the prosecution objected to bail, having it deferred to the Supreme Court if the defendant so chose to.

Ferguson subsequently remanded Seymour to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until May 13 at 11:00 a.m., when he is expected to return to court.

Seymour is also expected to return to court on the same date, for the previous charges for which he was arraigned on Tuesday.

During that appearance before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Freeport Magistrate’s court #2, Seymour was charged with two counts of attempted child stealing, which allegedly occurred at the same location, on a different date, as the charge before him on Friday.

At the time Laing explained to both Seymour and his attorney, that he was firstly charged with attempted child stealing, noting that the particulars were that on Wednesday, January 6, in Freeport that he did attempt to steal a nine-year-old female child from the campus of Walter Parker Primary School.

Additionally, the defendant was also charged with a second count, on a different time and location.

Laing informed: “Particulars are that you on Thursday, January 7, while in Freeport, Grand Bahama did attempt to steal an eight-year-old minor at the Maurice Moore Primary School.”

Again, Seymour was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

After careful consideration, Magistrate Laing said that bail would be granted in the amount of $20,000.00 on each count of attempted stealing, in addition to one suretor for each count.

Also, Seymour was required to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, anytime between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. He was also required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and not permitted to have any contact with the virtual complainants, nor be in the vicinity of any school campus, according to Magistrate Laing, at the time.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until May 13, when he is expected to return to court.