Junior Achievement Program continues despite COVID-19

RON DAMES, JA Program Manager, Grand Bahama

Junior Achievement Bahamas continues to mold young and aspiring entrepreneurs, providing tools necessary to propel them into budding businessmen and women.

According to Program Manager, Junior Achievement (JA), Grand Bahama Ron Dames, registration is open for returning and new students.

While he noted that the format for the subsequent JA Program meetings will change, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the content will remain the same.

“Despite the challenges that we have been facing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges in the economy, we are excited to know that the JA Program still continues. Even though we are looking at having most of the meetings virtually, what is exciting about this year is that for the very first time, we are actually incorporating grades 7 though 8 students.

“Of all of the past 37 years, we have pretty much been focused on grades 9 through 12. Now there is a junior program and a club program, whereby we will be involving grades 7 and 8. We are excited about that, to really provide the tools to develop really successful entrepreneurs.

“The JA Program has been around for quite some time and we are pleased to know that there are so many professionals out in the community, who have been through the JA Program. Even in government, we have persons who are in leadership positions,” Dames said.

“We are celebrating this year 37 years on Grand Bahama itself, and 40 years in The Bahamas as a whole. The JA program continues to develop outstanding leaders; we also provide the tools to train entrepreneurs. What we really need in The Bahamas right now are successful entrepreneurs.

“This is where innovation comes out, and we are happy to know that we have been at the forefront, for so many years, teaching our students what it takes to be successful entrepreneurs. We are happy to see that many of them are utilizing that out in the community and have their own businesses. Many of the students have given feedback, that they are utilizing some of the JA skills even at the college level, in terms of their organization and focus. We are excited about that.

“We are registering online right now; it is open for grades seven through 12," he said.

As a long-standing program within the country, Dames expressed that JA Bahamas continues to play an major role in the lives of the youth within the country.

“We are continuing to make a positive impact in the community. Everyone knows JA and, as a matter of fact, each year we have to at times, turn down students because of not having sufficient volunteers and advisors available, and of course sponsorship indeed. We are hoping that one of the advantages of going virtual is that we would more likely be able to accommodate more students and just take advantage of the technology that is out there. We pray that at some time in the near future, not too far from now, we can return to having some of the face to face sessions because we know that is important as well.

“Since the last meetings ended this year, we still continued to keep in contact with the advisors. The companies have been in communication with their students. We know that this is a very tense time and many of our students are going under great pressures. Many of our advisors are going under pressures but, we believe that in our own way, we can contribute greatly, utilizing the skills that God has given us.

“We are looking forward to this year and see how we deal with the virtual aspect of the program. I am sure the innovation and creativity that our students are capable of, we will still see that rise up to the forefront,” concluded Dames.